Opinion

Jennifer Coville and Peter Philips, from St Ives, have written to the editor asking who owns the riverbank after a developer has bought part of it. - Credit: Hunts Post

What is going on? We cycle along the Ouse Valley Way daily.

Apparently, a developer of an estate on Houghton Road in St Ives has bought a bit of the riverbank by the path on the Thicket path.

I am not sure who owns the riverbank?

I thought it was Huntingdonshire District Council that owned the Thicket Path?

Don’t the people on the council? We pay their wages.

The developer has apparently bought this bit of riverbank and is building a private jetty for owners of their new eco houses.

They have already erected a hideous prison-type fence, and it will be gated with a padlock.

So, let’s all build eco houses but destroy the environment elsewhere.

What a disgrace. Were the people of St Ives asked if we wanted to sell off the river bank?

No, nothing. How dare they fence off and padlock this area for use by some unknown newcomers.

Can we all purchase bits of the riverbank now that the precedent has been set?

There were others walking by at the same time as us and they were equally dismayed by the whole thing.