Published: 10:00 AM May 31, 2021 Updated: 12:40 PM May 31, 2021

Prolific writer Jennifer Coville is about to launch her first book, a space adventure aimed at children.

Jennifer, from St Ives, first came up with the idea for A Green Hairy Thing Wearing Dad’s Old Vest many years ago as a story for her son but revised and updated it and has now seen it published by Pegasus - despite snags caused by the coronavirus.

The book tells the story of an alien and is written as a poem since Jennifer prefers to write in that form, a style she has been using since she was a very young child.

Although this is Jennifer’s first book, the grandmother of three,now has two more in the pipeline.

Jennifer, originally from Witney in Oxfordshire, said she has been writing poetry since she was five years old: “I write everything in poetry, i find it easier that way.

“I had this story about a space adventure with an alien which I had first written for my son many years ago which was tucked away for years. I thought I could use it and so I modernised it a bit to bring it up to date,” she said. “I sent it off to the publishers and they said they would publish it.”

The book has been illustrated to go with Jennifer’s words.

In the meantime she has completed another book, Wild Africa, based on a family safari to Africa which is illustrated with her own photographs, and a collection of her poetry The Doorway to the Poems.

Jennifer, who also runs the Forty Winks B and B, said her writing had been affected by the pandemic and she was looking forward to life returning to normal.

When she is not writing Jennifer is a pilates teacher who also fills her life with a host of activities including playing the ukulele, tennis and cycling.



The books are available on Amazon and from Jennifer at jennifer-colville@sky.com .



