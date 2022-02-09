News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Lifestyle

Boy from St Ives crowned as our environmental champion of the week

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 8:45 AM February 9, 2022
Elijah Hearn, 9, proudly showing off his impressive litter picking haul from the Co-op car park bushes in St Ives.

Elijah Hearn, 9, proudly showing off his impressive litter picking haul from the Co-op car park bushes in St Ives. - Credit: Carl Hearn

As part of our new Time For Change campaign, the Hunts Post wants to highlight people and groups in the community who positively impact the environment. 

Elijah Hearn, aged nine, has been crowned as our first environmental champion for his fantastic litter picking efforts around the Co-op car park on Constable Road, in St Ives. 

Elijah went litter picking in bushes the whole length of the car park and pulled out more than 100 cans, bottles and huge amounts of litter. 

Dad Carl said: “He always wants to go out and go litter picking or magnet fishing. He keeps saying he wants to help the environment and do good.   

“It's funny really because when I post pictures up, I think people probably think I’m making him go out, but it's actually him who wants to go out, it's always him who is asking.” 

What started as part of a new year’s “challenge” has become a passion for Elijah, who regularly litter picks, helping keep his community clean. 

Time For Change
Cambridgeshire
Huntingdon News
St Ives News

Don't Miss

Police have closed Thrapston Road in Brampton due to an incident. 

Cambs Live News

Police and fire service in attendance at incident in Brampton

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Health Security Agency dealing with 'small number of children and nursery staff' at incident in Brampton

Cambs Live News

Health Security Agency dealing with 'small number of children and...

Alexander Gilham

person
Huntingdon High Street racist covid attack

Cambs Live News

Man admits assault that left victim in 'critical condition'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Ryan Doorland was caught on CCTV breaking into the pub in Ramsey.

Cambs Live News

Burglary trio caught red-handed with stolen safe in car

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon