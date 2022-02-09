Elijah Hearn, 9, proudly showing off his impressive litter picking haul from the Co-op car park bushes in St Ives. - Credit: Carl Hearn

As part of our new Time For Change campaign, the Hunts Post wants to highlight people and groups in the community who positively impact the environment.

Elijah Hearn, aged nine, has been crowned as our first environmental champion for his fantastic litter picking efforts around the Co-op car park on Constable Road, in St Ives.

Elijah went litter picking in bushes the whole length of the car park and pulled out more than 100 cans, bottles and huge amounts of litter.

Dad Carl said: “He always wants to go out and go litter picking or magnet fishing. He keeps saying he wants to help the environment and do good.

“It's funny really because when I post pictures up, I think people probably think I’m making him go out, but it's actually him who wants to go out, it's always him who is asking.”

What started as part of a new year’s “challenge” has become a passion for Elijah, who regularly litter picks, helping keep his community clean.