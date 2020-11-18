Tasha Leitch knew she would have to do something about her weight when she realised her daughter was worried about what she would look like at events such as parents’ evenings at school. Tasha Leitch knew she would have to do something about her weight when she realised her daughter was worried about what she would look like at events such as parents’ evenings at school.

Tasha, 32, from Huntingdon, lost a total of six stone and saw her dress size drop from a 20 to 8/10 after joining Slimming World - and she now runs her own Slimming World group in Brampton.

The mum-of-two said she had been worried about going to the classes and expected to drop out after setting a target weight of 10st 3lbs, six stone down on her entry weight.

“I never thought I would be able to do it, but after five or six weeks I realised that I was enjoying it,” she said. “I found I could do it by making changes to how I was eating.”

Tasha, whose growing confidence in herself has also seen a job change, said: “I realised my daughter was worried about my appearance at parents’ evenings when some of the mums dress to impress and I had worn one of my husband’s jumpers because it was the only thing which would fit.”

She said a photograph of herself at a play park also helped tip the balance: “There was a picture of myself and my daughter at Wicksteed Park in a swing they put a weight limit on and I am surprised they let me on it.”

Tasha said the Slimming World system enabled her to enjoy favourites alongside ‘free foods’, such as lean meat, fish and vegetables, which you could eat as much of as you like, with treats, including a glass of wine or chocolate, still being available.

She said losing weight not only helped boost her self esteem, it also brought major health benefits in warding off heart problems and conditions like diabetes.

Adding: “The support of your consultant and group together really is the key to changing habits of a lifetime, sharing ideas, celebrating the achievements and picking each other up when it’s not always perfect.”

INFO: Details about the group are available from: 07847667613