Let’s light up the streets of Huntingdonshire this Christmas
- Credit: Archant
We know Christmas may look a little different this year, but The Hunts Post is asking readers to decorate their front windows, gardens and homes and send us the pics.
At the end of a very unusual year and even with the lifting of some restrictions, the festive season is still going to look a feel different.
Many people across the district have already put their Christmas trees and lights up and we know that people want to celebrate as much as they can and spread some cheer. So, we want to publish as many festive displays as possible and spread some
Christmas joy through our towns and villages.
So whether you are hanging up a simple wreath, adorning your roof in Christmas lights or decking the paths and trees with boughs of holly, we’d like to see your pictures and feature as many as possible in the paper and online in the coming weeks.
Send us your pictures and videos to debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.
