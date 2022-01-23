News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
This week's Readers' Photos

Debbie Davies

Published: 2:00 PM January 23, 2022
Paul Oggelsby took this image at the weir in Little Paxton.

Paul Oggelsby took this image at the weir in Little Paxton. - Credit: PAUL OGGELSBY

Here is a selection of this week's Reader Photos, which will be published in The Hunts Post. Our current theme is winter, but please feel free to send images on any subject.

Katie Moore took her photo at the lakes in Stirloe.

Katie Moore took her photo at the lakes in Stirloe. - Credit: KATIE MOORE

Gerry Brown sent us his spider image.

Gerry Brown sent us his spider image. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Paula Hyde sent us this image which she took in a park at Godmanchester. 

Paula Hyde sent us this image which she took in a park at Godmanchester. - Credit: PAULA HYDE

Tracy Finch's image was taken at the Riverside Park in St Neots.

Tracy Finch's image was taken at the Riverside Park in St Neots. - Credit: TRACY FINCH

Robert Harrison sent us this image.

Robert Harrison sent us this image. - Credit: ROBERT HARRISON

A view of Paxton Pits sent in by Peter Hagger.

A view of Paxton Pits sent in by Peter Hagger. - Credit: PETER HAGGER

Val Thompson's view across the Fens.

Val Thompson's view across the Fens. - Credit: VAL THOMPSON


































