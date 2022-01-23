Published:
2:00 PM January 23, 2022
Here is a selection of this week's Reader Photos, which will be published in The Hunts Post. Our current theme is winter, but please feel free to send images on any subject.
We prefer Jpeg images, and you must include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken. Send your photograph to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.
Katie Moore took her photo at the lakes in Stirloe.
- Credit: KATIE MOORE
Gerry Brown sent us his spider image.
- Credit: GERRY BROWN
Paula Hyde sent us this image which she took in a park at Godmanchester.
- Credit: PAULA HYDE
Tracy Finch's image was taken at the Riverside Park in St Neots.
- Credit: TRACY FINCH
Robert Harrison sent us this image.
- Credit: ROBERT HARRISON
A view of Paxton Pits sent in by Peter Hagger.
- Credit: PETER HAGGER
Val Thompson's view across the Fens.
- Credit: VAL THOMPSON
