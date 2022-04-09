Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Here are some of our Readers' Photos from this week

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:00 PM April 9, 2022
Gerry Brown captured this photo of a rabbit at Somersham Nature Reserve

Gerry Brown captured this photo of a rabbit at Somersham Nature Reserve - Credit: Gerry Brown

Here are some of the Hunts Post Readers' Photos from this week.

Our theme at the moment is 'spring', but we are happy to accept photos on other subjects.

If you would like to send a picture to The Hunts Post for publication in print and online, we prefer jpeg images.

Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.

Andrew Moore took this photo in Brampton Woods

Andrew Moore took this photo in Brampton Woods - Credit: Andrew Moore

This photo of a butterfly at Sudbury Meadow was taken by Sandy Large

This photo of a butterfly at Sudbury Meadow was taken by Sandy Large - Credit: Sandy Large

Peter Hagger took this picture of the National Covid Memorial Wall

Peter Hagger took this picture of the National Covid Memorial Wall - Credit: Peter Hagger

Dorothy Smith captured this picture of grey skies in St Ives

Dorothy Smith captured this picture of grey skies in St Ives - Credit: Dorothy Smith

David Remmington took this picture of a bee in his garden

David Remmington took this picture of a bee in his garden - Credit: David Remmington

Moria Clelland captured this image of rain-soaked pegs on a washing line

Moria Clelland captured this image of rain-soaked pegs on a washing line - Credit: Moria Clelland

Daniela Smith photographed spring flowers at Hemingford Abbots

Daniela Smith photographed spring flowers at Hemingford Abbots - Credit: Daniela Smith

Judith Johnson photographed these spring flowers in Eaton Socon

Judith Johnson photographed these spring flowers in Eaton Socon - Credit: Judith Johnson

Gerry Brown took this picture of a robin at Somersham Nature Reserve

Gerry Brown took this picture of a robin at Somersham Nature Reserve - Credit: Gerry Brown


