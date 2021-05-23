Here are the Reader Photos for this week. They include wonderful images of wildlife and scenic shots from some of our beautiful Huntingdonshire villages. Mick Burdett's image of the friendly robin eating from his wife's hand is also enchanting.
If you have a photo for inclusion in The Hunts Post, send it, in jpeg format with your name and a brief description, via email to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.
Malcolmn Lynn took this picturesque image on Hilton village green.
- Credit: MALCOLMN LYNN
Elisabeth Matthews from Fenstanton sent us this close-up pic.
- Credit: ELISABETH MATTHEWS
Clare Dale took this photo while she was out walking in Blunham.
- Credit: CLARE DALE
Elisabeth Wolmarans sent us this image of a bumble bee in her garden.
- Credit: ELISABETH WOLMARANS
Gerry Brown sent us his image of starlings in his garden.
- Credit: GERRY BROWN
Annette Eggett from Hemingford Grey took this image of her puppy in the garden.
- Credit: ANNETTE EGGETT
Dorothy Smith sent us her mum and baby swans taken at Houghton Mill.
- Credit: DOROTHY SMITH
Lynne Holden took her photo at Milton Country Park.
- Credit: LYNNE HOLDEN
Grafham Water by Stuart McGregor.
- Credit: STUART MCGREGOR
Mick Burdett sent us this extraordinary photo of a friendly garden robin taking food from his wife's hand.
- Credit: MICK BURDETT
Ian Morrison captured this star trail in the sky over Eaton Socon.
- Credit: IAN MORRISON
