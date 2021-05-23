News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
This week's Hunts Post Reader Photos

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:00 AM May 23, 2021   
Cliff Watkinson took this image of the duck family at the river near Hartford. 

Cliff Watkinson took this image of the duck family at the river near Hartford. - Credit: CLIFF WATKINSON

Here are the Reader Photos for this week. They include wonderful images of wildlife and scenic shots from some of our beautiful Huntingdonshire villages. Mick Burdett's image of the friendly robin eating from his wife's hand is also enchanting. 

If you have a photo for inclusion in The Hunts Post, send it, in jpeg format with your name and a brief description, via email to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Malcolmn Lynn took this picturesque image on Hilton village green.

Malcolmn Lynn took this picturesque image on Hilton village green. - Credit: MALCOLMN LYNN

Elisabeth Matthews from Fenstanton sent us this close-up pic.

Elisabeth Matthews from Fenstanton sent us this close-up pic. - Credit: ELISABETH MATTHEWS

Clare Dale took this photo while she was out walking in Blunham. 

Clare Dale took this photo while she was out walking in Blunham. - Credit: CLARE DALE

Elisabeth Wolmarans sent us this image of a bumble bee in her garden.

Elisabeth Wolmarans sent us this image of a bumble bee in her garden. - Credit: ELISABETH WOLMARANS

Gerry Brown sent us his image of starlings in his garden.

Gerry Brown sent us his image of starlings in his garden. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Annette Eggett from Hemingford Grey took this image of her puppy in the garden.

Annette Eggett from Hemingford Grey took this image of her puppy in the garden. - Credit: ANNETTE EGGETT

Dorothy Smith sent us her mum and baby swans taken at Houghton Mill.

Dorothy Smith sent us her mum and baby swans taken at Houghton Mill. - Credit: DOROTHY SMITH

Lynne Holden took her photo at Milton Country Park.

Lynne Holden took her photo at Milton Country Park. - Credit: LYNNE HOLDEN

Grafham Water by Stuart McGregor.

Grafham Water by Stuart McGregor. - Credit: STUART MCGREGOR

Mick Burdett sent us this extraordinary photo of a friendly garden robin taking food from his wife's hand.

Mick Burdett sent us this extraordinary photo of a friendly garden robin taking food from his wife's hand. - Credit: MICK BURDETT

Ian Morrison captured this star trail in the sky over Eaton Socon.

Ian Morrison captured this star trail in the sky over Eaton Socon. - Credit: IAN MORRISON







Become a Supporter

