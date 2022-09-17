Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
This week's Hunts Post Reader Photos

Debbie Davies

Published: 12:00 PM September 17, 2022
Dahlia in garden sent in by Nicholas Boulding.

Dahlia in garden sent in by Nicholas Boulding. - Credit: NICK BOULDING

Here are a selection of this week's Hunts Post Reader Photos.

There are images of beautiful sunsets and wildlife close-up shots and we thank our readers for taking the time to send them in to us.

If you would like to send us a photo, the current theme is Autumn, but we can accept photos on any subject. Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken. Send your images to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Gerry Brown captured this beautiful sunset in King's Ripton.

Gerry Brown captured this beautiful sunset in King's Ripton. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Autumn is on its way image sent in by Moria Clelland.

Autumn is on its way image sent in by Moria Clelland. - Credit: MORIA CLELLAND

Jane Lamberton took this picture of a sunset in Eynesbury, St Neots.

Jane Lamberton took this picture of a sunset in Eynesbury, St Neots. - Credit: JANE LAMBERTON

Family outing on the River Great Ouse at St Ives from Dorothy Smith.

Family outing on the River Great Ouse at St Ives from Dorothy Smith. - Credit: DOROTHY SMITH

Richard Ruston sent us a pic of his installation in Holywell which he designed to pay respects to the Queen.

Richard Ruston sent us a pic of his installation in Holywell which he designed to pay respects to the Queen. - Credit: RICHARD RUSTON

Daniela Smith sent us this image of Cyril the squirrel which she took in Hemingford Abbots.

Daniela Smith sent us this image of Cyril the squirrel which she took in Hemingford Abbots. - Credit: DANIELA SMITH

Dandelion at Ramsey taken by Gerry Brown.

Dandelion at Ramsey taken by Gerry Brown. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Jackie Carpenter  took this image of a sunset  over the River Great Ouse at St Ives.

Jackie Carpenter took this image of a sunset over the River Great Ouse at St Ives. - Credit: JACKIE CARPENTER

Ken Challenger took this image of a robin in his garden in Brampton.

Ken Challenger took this image of a robin in his garden in Brampton. - Credit: KEN CHALLENGER





































