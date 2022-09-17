Published:
12:00 PM September 17, 2022
Here are a selection of this week's Hunts Post Reader Photos.
There are images of beautiful sunsets and wildlife close-up shots and we thank our readers for taking the time to send them in to us.
If you would like to send us a photo, the current theme is Autumn, but we can accept photos on any subject. Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken. Send your images to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.
Gerry Brown captured this beautiful sunset in King's Ripton.
- Credit: GERRY BROWN
Autumn is on its way image sent in by Moria Clelland.
- Credit: MORIA CLELLAND
Jane Lamberton took this picture of a sunset in Eynesbury, St Neots.
- Credit: JANE LAMBERTON
Family outing on the River Great Ouse at St Ives from Dorothy Smith.
- Credit: DOROTHY SMITH
Richard Ruston sent us a pic of his installation in Holywell which he designed to pay respects to the Queen.
- Credit: RICHARD RUSTON
Daniela Smith sent us this image of Cyril the squirrel which she took in Hemingford Abbots.
- Credit: DANIELA SMITH
Dandelion at Ramsey taken by Gerry Brown.
- Credit: GERRY BROWN
Jackie Carpenter took this image of a sunset over the River Great Ouse at St Ives.
- Credit: JACKIE CARPENTER
Ken Challenger took this image of a robin in his garden in Brampton.
- Credit: KEN CHALLENGER