Gallery

Dahlia in garden sent in by Nicholas Boulding. - Credit: NICK BOULDING

Here are a selection of this week's Hunts Post Reader Photos.

There are images of beautiful sunsets and wildlife close-up shots and we thank our readers for taking the time to send them in to us.

If you would like to send us a photo, the current theme is Autumn, but we can accept photos on any subject. Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken. Send your images to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Gerry Brown captured this beautiful sunset in King's Ripton. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Autumn is on its way image sent in by Moria Clelland. - Credit: MORIA CLELLAND

Jane Lamberton took this picture of a sunset in Eynesbury, St Neots. - Credit: JANE LAMBERTON

Family outing on the River Great Ouse at St Ives from Dorothy Smith. - Credit: DOROTHY SMITH

Richard Ruston sent us a pic of his installation in Holywell which he designed to pay respects to the Queen. - Credit: RICHARD RUSTON

Daniela Smith sent us this image of Cyril the squirrel which she took in Hemingford Abbots. - Credit: DANIELA SMITH

Dandelion at Ramsey taken by Gerry Brown. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Jackie Carpenter took this image of a sunset over the River Great Ouse at St Ives. - Credit: JACKIE CARPENTER

Ken Challenger took this image of a robin in his garden in Brampton. - Credit: KEN CHALLENGER















































































































































