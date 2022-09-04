Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Lifestyle

Book Review of The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty

Logo Icon

Jacqui Howchin

Published: 2:00 PM September 4, 2022
The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty.

The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty. - Credit: WATERSTONES

'The publishing world is awash with hundreds of new books published every week.

It can be hard for a new author to stand out from the crowd so the Waterstones prize for Debut Fiction was devised to showcase new talent and champion new authors.

Voted for by Waterstones booksellers from a very strong shortlist, the winner of the first award is The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty.

The novel describes the lives of residents of the Rabbit Hutch, an affordable housing complex in a North American Rust Belt town.

At the centre of the story is Blandine, a beautiful and highly intelligent young girl who reads to escape the limits of her reality. It is a classic coming of age story - one young girl finding her place in the world despite the odds being stacked against her.

A seriously impressive first novel by a true star of the future.

St Neots News

Don't Miss

Rishi Sunak poses for pictures during the members-only event in Huntingdon

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak visits Huntingdon in battle for Number 10

Alexander Gilham

person
A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The fly-tip made up of cardboard boxes and packaging discovered on Fen Road in Milton

South Cambridgeshire District Council | Updated

Woman fined more than £550 after village fly-tipping

Alexander Gilham

person
A14 at Bar Hill, Cambridgeshire

A14

Girl, 3, in critical condition after A14 crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon