There's a trampoline park for the days when they have never-ending energy, and if you want to get some fresh air you can hire a boat and enjoy the fantastic views.

A day out with the kids is bound to include the familiar call of "I'm hungry". When hunger strikes, The Highwayman Cookhouse and Pub is a good option. Formerly Brewers Fayre, the pub has undergone a refurbishment and reopened on July 23. It's located on Marlborough Road, serving food from breakfast and brunch through to dinner, seven days a week. We spoke to deputy general manager, Darren Travanti, to find out more.

Darren said: "The Highwayman has a relaxed vibe. It's as affordable as a pub with good quality food, and we ensure our service matches that of a restaurant. The refurbishment has given it a fresh and contemporary feel."

Family-friendly food options

Finding somewhere suitable for the whole family can be difficult and the cost of a day out can quickly add up. The Highwayman Cookhouse and Pub has a kids' menu offering two courses for £4.99. All of the main meals include at least one of your five a day, and there are healthy sides such as veggie sticks and corn on the cob. When it's dessert time, kids have six options to choose from. If your children like to be creative, the 'Funny Face Sundae' is a fun activity and delicious treat all in one, where they'll create a face with the ice cream toppings. Imagine their glee when they're told that on this occasion, they can play with their food!

Indoor kids play area

If your kids are getting restless, there's an indoor play area where they can let off some steam. It's open all day, every day.

Themed nights

On Wednesdays from 6pm there's a burger and drink deal available. You can order a burger and a drink from a selected list, with prices starting at £9. If you visit on a Friday, you can treat yourself to hand battered fish and chips for £7 from 6pm onwards. On Sundays, roasts are available from 12 noon until 6pm. Choose from roast turkey, roast topside beef, lamb shank or roasted root vegetable wellington. Every option comes with all of the trimmings. Darren said: "We welcome friends, families and solo diners. We have a varied seasonal menu that has been designed to satisfy every craving."

Thirst-quenching drinks

There are a variety of hot and cold drinks available, including two mocktails. If you want something a little stronger, there are eight refreshing gin and tonics to choose from. Gin not your thing? There are wines, beers, ales, ciders and cocktails too.

Something sweet

From half baked cookie dough to salted caramel, brownie and popcorn sundae, there's bound to be something that tickles your taste buds. If you like cream tea, it's available for £3.99 with a pot of tea or Costa coffee of your choice, or £4.99 if you'd prefer a glass of Prosecco. You can get your dessert to take away if you'd like to enjoy it at home instead.

Hassle-free parking and baby changing facility

You won't have to worry about finding somewhere to park because there's free parking, and if you're bringing young children with you, there's a separate baby changing facility.

You can visit The Highwayman Cookhouse + Pub in 13 other locations across the UK.