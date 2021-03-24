News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Home of the Week: Two bedroom house in Southoe with development possibilities

Liz Rippington

Published: 4:15 PM March 24, 2021   
two bedroom house for sale £290,000 near st neots

This two bedroom, semi detached home is in Lees Lane, Southoe, St Neots - Credit: Harvey Robinson

This is a rarely available development opportunity in the sought after village of Southoe, with easy access to St Neots town centre.

bathroom

The property has a new bathroom - Credit: Harvey Robinson

Improvement work has already begun on this two bedroom, semi-detached property.

lounge

The lounge - Credit: Harvey Robinson

It sits alongside a generous plot, and also has fully granted planning permission to build another home to the side.

Side aspect of property

The property viewed from the side - Credit: Harvey Robinson


The property has field views and is near the Paxton Pits Nature Reserve.

Views over a field

The rear view from the property - Credit: Harvey Robinson

It is also close to St Neots railway station, which provides high speed links direct to London King Cross.

Several popular schools are nearby. 


Lees Lane, Southoe, St Neots
£290,000
Harvey Robinson, 
01480 454040, harveyrobinson.co.uk

