Home of the Week: Two bedroom house in Southoe with development possibilities
Published: 4:15 PM March 24, 2021
- Credit: Harvey Robinson
This is a rarely available development opportunity in the sought after village of Southoe, with easy access to St Neots town centre.
Improvement work has already begun on this two bedroom, semi-detached property.
It sits alongside a generous plot, and also has fully granted planning permission to build another home to the side.
The property has field views and is near the Paxton Pits Nature Reserve.
It is also close to St Neots railway station, which provides high speed links direct to London King Cross.
Several popular schools are nearby.
Lees Lane, Southoe, St Neots
£290,000
Harvey Robinson,
01480 454040, harveyrobinson.co.uk