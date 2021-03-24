Home of the Week: Two bedroom house in Southoe with development possibilities

Published: 4:15 PM March 24, 2021

This two bedroom, semi detached home is in Lees Lane, Southoe, St Neots - Credit: Harvey Robinson

This is a rarely available development opportunity in the sought after village of Southoe, with easy access to St Neots town centre.

The property has a new bathroom - Credit: Harvey Robinson

Improvement work has already begun on this two bedroom, semi-detached property.

The lounge - Credit: Harvey Robinson

It sits alongside a generous plot, and also has fully granted planning permission to build another home to the side.

The property viewed from the side - Credit: Harvey Robinson



The property has field views and is near the Paxton Pits Nature Reserve.

The rear view from the property - Credit: Harvey Robinson

It is also close to St Neots railway station, which provides high speed links direct to London King Cross.

Several popular schools are nearby.





Lees Lane, Southoe, St Neots

£290,000

Harvey Robinson,

01480 454040, harveyrobinson.co.uk