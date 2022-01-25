News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Home of the week: Updated Victorian semi-detached house with garden for sale in St Neots

Published: 5:32 PM January 25, 2022
two double bedrooms

This two double bedroom Victorian house is in Avenue Road, St Neots - Credit: Peter Lane

This beautifully presented, Victorian semi-detached property is in a sought after location, within walking distance of St Neots town centre and mainline railway station.

lounge

The lounge has an open fireplace and stripped wood flooring - Credit: Peter Lane

Sympathetically updated and with a wealth of character, including an open fireplace and stripped wood flooring, the accommodation comprises two double bedrooms, two reception rooms and a refitted kitchen. 

The south-facing rear garden has been re-landscaped. It is private and enclosed with a paved patio area, lawn area and timber storage shed. There is a brick built utility cupboard, with power connected and plumbing for an automatic washing machine.

dining room

The dining room has a window to the rear - Credit: Peter Lane


The lounge has a feature bay window to the front with fitted shutters, and there’s a bathroom on the first floor.

garden

The south-facing garden has a patio and lawn - Credit: Peter Lane

Property facts:

Avenue Road, St Neots
Guide price £325,000
Peter Lane & Partners, St Neots office tel 01480 406400
peterlane.co.uk

