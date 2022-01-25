Home of the week: Updated Victorian semi-detached house with garden for sale in St Neots
- Credit: Peter Lane
This beautifully presented, Victorian semi-detached property is in a sought after location, within walking distance of St Neots town centre and mainline railway station.
Sympathetically updated and with a wealth of character, including an open fireplace and stripped wood flooring, the accommodation comprises two double bedrooms, two reception rooms and a refitted kitchen.
The south-facing rear garden has been re-landscaped. It is private and enclosed with a paved patio area, lawn area and timber storage shed. There is a brick built utility cupboard, with power connected and plumbing for an automatic washing machine.
The lounge has a feature bay window to the front with fitted shutters, and there’s a bathroom on the first floor.
Property facts:
Avenue Road, St Neots
Guide price £325,000
Peter Lane & Partners, St Neots office tel 01480 406400
peterlane.co.uk