Well presented house in the heart of Little Paxton

This beautifully presented three bedroom home is located in the heart of Little Paxton.
The property near St Neots consists of a spacious entrance hall, lounge, kitchen/diner, utility, conservatory, two double bedrooms, a single room, refitted bathroom suite, a good size rear garden with converted outbuilding/garage and driveway parking at the rear.
You enter the property via the long hallway. The lounge space is well decorated and at the front of the house, overlooking a large, peaceful green area. The fitted kitchen is at the rear and has a range of beige base and wall mounted units with a white part tiled surround. A stainless steel sink and drainer sit in a dark wooden work surface. There is a built in dishwasher, plumbing points for a washing machine and space for a free standing fridge freezer. The modern wood stained floor effect gives an eye catching contrast. There is an open plan dining and conservatory area adjoining the kitchen, making this a great entertaining space. A utility or storeroom also leads out to the rear garden.
Upstairs there are two good size double bedrooms and a single room. The family bathroom has a white three piece suite with grey rib effect tilling and a shaped to fit glass shower screen. There is a modern rectangle sink with vanity unit.
The loft is part boarded and has a drop down ladder. The modern combi boiler is located here with thermostat control downstairs.
