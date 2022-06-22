Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Lifestyle >

Well presented house in the heart of Little Paxton

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 1:38 PM June 22, 2022
village

This well presented house is in a village with good transport links - Credit: L2 Homes

This beautifully presented three bedroom home is located in the heart of Little Paxton.
The property near St Neots consists of a spacious entrance hall, lounge, kitchen/diner, utility, conservatory, two double bedrooms, a single room, refitted bathroom suite, a good size rear garden with converted outbuilding/garage and driveway parking at the rear.

rear garden

The rear garden has a lawn and seating area - Credit: L2 Homes


You enter the property via the long hallway. The lounge space is well decorated and at the front of the house, overlooking a large, peaceful green area. The fitted kitchen is at the rear and has a range of beige base and wall mounted units with a white part tiled surround. A stainless steel sink and drainer sit in a dark wooden work surface. There is a built in dishwasher, plumbing points for a washing machine and space for a free standing fridge freezer. The modern wood stained floor effect gives an eye catching contrast. There is an open plan dining and conservatory area adjoining the kitchen, making this a great entertaining space. A utility or storeroom also leads out to the rear garden.

bedroom

One of the three bedrooms (two double and one single) - Credit: L2 Homes


Upstairs there are two good size double bedrooms and a single room. The family bathroom has a white three piece suite with grey rib effect tilling and a shaped to fit glass shower screen. There is a modern rectangle sink with vanity unit.
The loft is part boarded and has a drop down ladder. The modern combi boiler is located here with thermostat control downstairs.

kitchen, dining area, conservatory

The modern, well equipped kitchen is adjoined by an open plan dining and conservatory area - Credit: L2 Homes

 
Property facts:

OIEO £375,000
Sweeting Avenue, Little Paxton, Cambs
L2 Homes Estate Agents, St Neots, Cambs


t: 01480 582122  

e: sales@L2homes.co.uk

w: l2homes.co.uk/

Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Just inside MBR Acres where protestors have got in to oppose animal testing

Protestors 'occupy' MBR Acres dog breeding facility

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
A street view of Kwellers Coffee House and Café on 2-6 Cambridge Street in St Neots.

Food and Drink

St Neots café to close its doors for good

Alexander Gilham

person
Longsands Principal Neil Owen is to stand down from his role.

Longsands Principal Neil Owen is standing down

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Chovan Ceo and Lan Thi Nguyen were found at an address in St Ives with cannabis worth up to £500,000

Cambridge Crown Court

St Ives couple grew cannabis with a street value of up to £500k

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon