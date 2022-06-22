Well presented house in the heart of Little Paxton

This well presented house is in a village with good transport links - Credit: L2 Homes

This beautifully presented three bedroom home is located in the heart of Little Paxton.

The property near St Neots consists of a spacious entrance hall, lounge, kitchen/diner, utility, conservatory, two double bedrooms, a single room, refitted bathroom suite, a good size rear garden with converted outbuilding/garage and driveway parking at the rear.

The rear garden has a lawn and seating area - Credit: L2 Homes



You enter the property via the long hallway. The lounge space is well decorated and at the front of the house, overlooking a large, peaceful green area. The fitted kitchen is at the rear and has a range of beige base and wall mounted units with a white part tiled surround. A stainless steel sink and drainer sit in a dark wooden work surface. There is a built in dishwasher, plumbing points for a washing machine and space for a free standing fridge freezer. The modern wood stained floor effect gives an eye catching contrast. There is an open plan dining and conservatory area adjoining the kitchen, making this a great entertaining space. A utility or storeroom also leads out to the rear garden.

One of the three bedrooms (two double and one single) - Credit: L2 Homes



Upstairs there are two good size double bedrooms and a single room. The family bathroom has a white three piece suite with grey rib effect tilling and a shaped to fit glass shower screen. There is a modern rectangle sink with vanity unit.

The loft is part boarded and has a drop down ladder. The modern combi boiler is located here with thermostat control downstairs.

The modern, well equipped kitchen is adjoined by an open plan dining and conservatory area - Credit: L2 Homes



Property facts:

OIEO £375,000

Sweeting Avenue, Little Paxton, Cambs

L2 Homes Estate Agents, St Neots, Cambs



t: 01480 582122

e: sales@L2homes.co.uk

w: l2homes.co.uk/