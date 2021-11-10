News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Home of the week: Modernised bungalow with large garden for sale in Kimbolton

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 4:19 PM November 10, 2021
rear garden

This modern, two bedroom bungalow has a large, south-facing rear garden - Credit: Peter Lane

Recently extended and significantly improved, this semi-detached bungalow is within walking distance of the High Street and all local amenities.
The spacious and well-presented accommodation offers two double bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes.

garden room

The light-filled garden room has a vaulted ceiling - Credit: Peter Lane


A spacious and comfortable sitting room has bi-fold doors opening to the garden room, with its vaulted ceiling and two sets of French doors out to the mature walled garden.

kitchen

The refitted kitchen is modern and bright - Credit: Peter Lane


The kitchen has been refitted with a range of quality lacquered cabinets, Corian counters, inset ceramic sink and appliances including double oven, ceramic hob and extractor hood. The 
bathroom and the guest cloakroom have both been refitted and the property also features full double glazing and a garage with recently re-laid private drive.

drive

The property has a new front door and re-laid private drive - Credit: Peter Lane


Outside, the delightful rear garden extends to approximately 58ft x 40ft and backs onto the tree-lined Duchess Walk.
The garden is landscaped with a full width paved patio, mature flower and shrub beds and borders, raised brick planters and lawn and gravelled areas, all enclosed by wall and fencing.

Property facts:

Castle Gardens, Kimbolton
£400,000
Peter Lane & Partners Kimbolton, 24 High Street, Kimbolton, PE28 0HA
Tel: 01480 860400
Email: kimbolton@peterlane.co.uk

peterlane.co.uk

