Home of the week: Three bedroom chalet-style house for sale in Sawtry
- Credit: Thomas Morris
This three bedroom, chalet style, semi-detached home is in the heart of the popular village of Sawtry .
The prospective purchaser has the opportunity for improvement and the ability to ‘put your own stamp’ on the property.
It is near local amenities including a post office, shop, hairdressers and pub, as well as transport links to Peterborough and Huntingdon.
Spacious internal accommodation comprises entrance hall, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, spacious lounge/diner, three bedrooms and bathroom.
Externally, the property offers a single garage, parking for several vehicles and an enclosed rear garden.
Property facts:
Chesham Road, Sawtry
Guide price £260,000
Thomas Morris, Huntingdon
t: 01480 414555
e: enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk
w: thomasmorris.co.uk