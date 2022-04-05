Home of the week: Three bedroom chalet-style house for sale in Sawtry

This semi detached house in Sawtry could be a first purchase or investment - Credit: Thomas Morris

This three bedroom, chalet style, semi-detached home is in the heart of the popular village of Sawtry .

The prospective purchaser has the opportunity for improvement and the ability to ‘put your own stamp’ on the property.

It is near local amenities including a post office, shop, hairdressers and pub, as well as transport links to Peterborough and Huntingdon.

The lounge diner - Credit: Thomas Morris



Spacious internal accommodation comprises entrance hall, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, spacious lounge/diner, three bedrooms and bathroom.

There is a kitchen and separate utility room - Credit: Thomas Morris



Externally, the property offers a single garage, parking for several vehicles and an enclosed rear garden.

The property has a rear garden, and there's also a single garage - Credit: Thomas Morris

Property facts:

Chesham Road, Sawtry

Guide price £260,000

Thomas Morris, Huntingdon

t: 01480 414555

e: enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk

w: thomasmorris.co.uk



