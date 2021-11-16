Home of the week: Detached house near March town centre has parking and south-facing rear garden

This detached house has off-road parking and a south-facing rear garden - Credit: Ellis Winters & Co

This established, detached home still retains character features, sits on a good size plot and is located in a popular area close to the town centre and local amenities.

The lounge has a box bay window and log burner - Credit: Ellis Winters & Co

Features include a lovely hallway with stairs to the first floor and landing, this leads to the lounge with log burner and box bay window.

The kitchen/breakfast room is a generous size, and there is a ground floor WC as well as an upstairs bathroom - Credit: Ellis Winters & Co

The dining room overlooks the rear garden and the ample kitchen/breakfast room has integral oven, hob, dishwasher with walk in pantry/store and space for a table and chairs.

The cloakroom completes the ground floor and is fitted with a two piece suite.

To the first floor and landing there are three bedrooms and family bathroom which is fitted with a three piece suite comprising P-shaped bath with shower over, WC and wash hand basin.

The dining room overlooks the rear garden, which has a lawn, patio, decking and shed - Credit: Ellis Winters & Co



Outside to the front there is off-road parking, with a gated side access leading to the south-facing garden laid to patio, decking and lawn. There are also mature flower and shrub borders plus garden shed.

Property facts:

Guide price: £300,000

Gaul Road, March

Ellis Winters & Co, 52 High Street, March, PE15 9JR

01354 701000

infomarch@elliswinters.co.uk

elliswinters.co.uk