Home of the week: Detached house near March town centre has parking and south-facing rear garden

Published: 4:35 PM November 16, 2021
parking garden

This detached house has off-road parking and a south-facing rear garden - Credit: Ellis Winters & Co

This established, detached home still retains character features, sits on a good size plot and is located in a popular area close to the town centre and local amenities.

lounge

The lounge has a box bay window and log burner - Credit: Ellis Winters & Co

Features include a lovely hallway with stairs to the first floor and landing, this leads to the lounge with log burner and box bay window.

kitchen

The kitchen/breakfast room is a generous size, and there is a ground floor WC as well as an upstairs bathroom - Credit: Ellis Winters & Co

The dining room overlooks the rear garden and the ample kitchen/breakfast room has integral oven, hob, dishwasher with walk in pantry/store and space for a table and chairs.
The cloakroom completes the ground floor and is fitted with a two piece suite.

To the first floor and landing there are three bedrooms and family bathroom which is fitted with a three piece suite comprising P-shaped bath with shower over, WC and wash hand basin.

south-facing garden

The dining room overlooks the rear garden, which has a lawn, patio, decking and shed - Credit: Ellis Winters & Co


Outside to the front there is off-road parking, with a gated side access leading to the south-facing garden laid to patio, decking and lawn. There are also mature flower and shrub borders plus garden shed.

Property facts:

Guide price: £300,000
Gaul Road, March
Ellis Winters & Co, 52 High Street, March, PE15 9JR
01354 701000
infomarch@elliswinters.co.uk
elliswinters.co.uk

