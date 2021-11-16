Home of the week: Detached house near March town centre has parking and south-facing rear garden
Property Writer
- Credit: Ellis Winters & Co
This established, detached home still retains character features, sits on a good size plot and is located in a popular area close to the town centre and local amenities.
Features include a lovely hallway with stairs to the first floor and landing, this leads to the lounge with log burner and box bay window.
The dining room overlooks the rear garden and the ample kitchen/breakfast room has integral oven, hob, dishwasher with walk in pantry/store and space for a table and chairs.
The cloakroom completes the ground floor and is fitted with a two piece suite.
To the first floor and landing there are three bedrooms and family bathroom which is fitted with a three piece suite comprising P-shaped bath with shower over, WC and wash hand basin.
Outside to the front there is off-road parking, with a gated side access leading to the south-facing garden laid to patio, decking and lawn. There are also mature flower and shrub borders plus garden shed.
Property facts:
Guide price: £300,000
Gaul Road, March
Ellis Winters & Co, 52 High Street, March, PE15 9JR
01354 701000
infomarch@elliswinters.co.uk
elliswinters.co.uk