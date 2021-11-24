News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Home of the week: Three bedroom house for sale in popular village of Little Paxton

Published: 3:01 PM November 24, 2021
three bedrooms

This three bedroom house in Little Paxton has a modern theme - Credit: L2 Homes

This beautifully presented, three bedroom, semi-detached home is situated in the sought after village of Little Paxton.

dining

The dining area - Credit: L2 Homes

The property benefits from a good size rear garden and downstairs cloakroom, along with a modern theme throughout.

lounge

The cosy lounge - Credit: L2 Homes


The cosy lounge really brings this property to the fore.
There is parking to the side for two large vehicles and access to the rear.
Whether you’re a first time buyer or downsizing, this property will fit the bill and is in move-in condition.

kitchen

The stylish kitchen - Credit: L2 Homes

Property facts:

Hawthorn Close, 
Little Paxton
£325,000
L2 Homes Estate Agents
T: 01480 582122
E: sales@L2homes.co.uk

Cambridgeshire

