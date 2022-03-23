Home of the week: Three bedroom house in village of Little Paxton with refitted kitchen

This three bedroom property in Little Paxton High Street has an open front garden, enclosed rear garden and garage - Credit: Peter Lane

This well presented semi-detached house is in a traffic free cul-de-sac, within this sought after village location.





The refitted kitchen includes under cupboard lighting, integrated appliances and a window to the rear aspect - Credit: Peter Lane



It has a refitted kitchen and bathroom and three bedrooms, along with uPVC windows and gas fired central heating.





The lounge dining room has access to the rear garden - Credit: Peter Lane



The lounge dining room has French doors to the rear garden.

There is an open garden to the front, with lawns and flower and shrub borders, while the rear garden is fully enclosed, also with lawns and beds, but also a paved patio and decked seating area with timber gazebo.

This well presented property has gardens to the front and rear - Credit: Peter Lane



There is also a garage (gated pedestrian access at the rear of the garden leads to this) and a parking space.



Property facts:

High Street, Little Paxton, St Neots

OIEO £335,000

Peter Lane, 32 Market Square, St Neots PE19 2AF

01480 406400

rightmove.co.uk and primelocation.com

