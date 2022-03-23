Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Lifestyle >

Home of the week: Three bedroom house in village of Little Paxton with refitted kitchen

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 11:43 AM March 23, 2022
front and rear garden

This three bedroom property in Little Paxton High Street has an open front garden, enclosed rear garden and garage - Credit: Peter Lane

This well presented semi-detached house is in a traffic free cul-de-sac, within this sought after village location.


kitchen

The refitted kitchen includes under cupboard lighting, integrated appliances and a window to the rear aspect - Credit: Peter Lane


It has a refitted kitchen and bathroom and three bedrooms, along with uPVC windows and gas fired central heating.


lounge dining room

The lounge dining room has access to the rear garden - Credit: Peter Lane


The lounge dining room has French doors to the rear garden.
There is an open garden to the front, with lawns and flower and shrub borders, while the rear garden is fully enclosed, also with lawns and beds, but also a paved patio and decked seating area with timber gazebo.

gardens

This well presented property has gardens to the front and rear - Credit: Peter Lane


There is also a garage (gated pedestrian access at the rear of the garden leads to this) and a parking space.
 

Property facts:

High Street, Little Paxton, St Neots
OIEO £335,000
Peter Lane, 32 Market Square, St Neots PE19 2AF
01480 406400
rightmove.co.uk and primelocation.com
 

Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Line of Lamborghini supercars at the Wyboston Lakes Tesla chargers off the A1.

Line of gas-guzzling Lamborghinis park up at A1 electric vehicle chargers

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Jake McFarlane (22) pleaded guilty today (March 16)  to manslaughter and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Cambs Live News

Huntingdon man admits one punch killing

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
A Mini Countryman police car in front of a Halifax.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

St Ives teenager arrested on suspicion of drug dealing

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Red Wendy's sign with trees in the background.

Wendy's and Taco Bell are coming to Cambridgeshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon