Home of the week: Three bedroom house in village of Little Paxton with refitted kitchen
Property Writer
- Credit: Peter Lane
This well presented semi-detached house is in a traffic free cul-de-sac, within this sought after village location.
It has a refitted kitchen and bathroom and three bedrooms, along with uPVC windows and gas fired central heating.
The lounge dining room has French doors to the rear garden.
There is an open garden to the front, with lawns and flower and shrub borders, while the rear garden is fully enclosed, also with lawns and beds, but also a paved patio and decked seating area with timber gazebo.
There is also a garage (gated pedestrian access at the rear of the garden leads to this) and a parking space.
Property facts:
High Street, Little Paxton, St Neots
OIEO £335,000
Peter Lane, 32 Market Square, St Neots PE19 2AF
01480 406400
rightmove.co.uk and primelocation.com