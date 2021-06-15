Home of the week: Extended three-bedroom house for sale in Godmanchester

Published: 5:49 PM June 15, 2021

This three-bedroom house in Godmanchester has been extended to the rear - Credit: Harvey Robinson





This detached property in the popular town of Godmanchester has been modernised and extended by the current owner, and is well presented throughout.

The large lounge/diner has access to the garden - Credit: Harvey Robinson



The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, a re-fitted cloakroom, an extended, re-fitted kitchen/breakfast room, a lounge/diner, three bedrooms including the master suite, and a re-fitted bathroom.

There's a garden to the rear, and a garage and off-road parking to the front - Credit: Harvey Robinson

Outside, there is an enclosed, rear garden, and a detached garage, with off-road parking in front.

The property has been extended to create an 18ft kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Harvey Robinson

Godmanchester is on the River Great Ouse, and its amenities include schools, shops, leisure facilities, restaurants and pubs. The town provides great transport links, being just a few minutes’ drive from the A14. The mainline railway station is three miles away.





Property facts:

OIEO £340,000

Hayling Close, Godmanchester

Harvey Robinson, 91 High Street, Huntingdon

01480 454040, harveyrobinson.co.uk