News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Lifestyle >

Home of the week: Extended three-bedroom house for sale in Godmanchester

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 5:49 PM June 15, 2021   
three bedroom extended

This three-bedroom house in Godmanchester has been extended to the rear - Credit: Harvey Robinson


This detached property in the popular town of Godmanchester has been modernised and extended by the current owner, and is well presented throughout.

lounge diner garden access

The large lounge/diner has access to the garden - Credit: Harvey Robinson


The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, a re-fitted cloakroom, an extended, re-fitted kitchen/breakfast room, a lounge/diner, three bedrooms including the master suite, and a re-fitted bathroom.

garden garage off-road parking

There's a garden to the rear, and a garage and off-road parking to the front - Credit: Harvey Robinson

Outside, there is an enclosed, rear garden, and a detached garage, with off-road parking in front.

kitchen breakfast room

The property has been extended to create an 18ft kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Harvey Robinson

Godmanchester is on the River Great Ouse, and its amenities include schools, shops, leisure facilities, restaurants and pubs. The town provides great transport links, being just a few minutes’ drive from the A14. The mainline railway station is three miles away.


Property facts:

OIEO £340,000
Hayling Close, Godmanchester
Harvey Robinson, 91 High Street, Huntingdon
01480 454040, harveyrobinson.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are appealing to trace missing man Nathan Cowell

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police appeal to trace missing Huntingdon man

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Aiden Long, 20, and John Stanley, 21, were sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Burglars used paving slabs and sledge hammers to smash into homes

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Eaton Socon Cricket Club

Cricket club anger over Green Order

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
The car crashes into safety barriers after driving off the A1307 at Swavesey.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Car crashes into safety barriers as driver flees scene

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus