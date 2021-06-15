Home of the week: Extended three-bedroom house for sale in Godmanchester
Property Writer
- Credit: Harvey Robinson
This detached property in the popular town of Godmanchester has been modernised and extended by the current owner, and is well presented throughout.
The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, a re-fitted cloakroom, an extended, re-fitted kitchen/breakfast room, a lounge/diner, three bedrooms including the master suite, and a re-fitted bathroom.
Outside, there is an enclosed, rear garden, and a detached garage, with off-road parking in front.
Godmanchester is on the River Great Ouse, and its amenities include schools, shops, leisure facilities, restaurants and pubs. The town provides great transport links, being just a few minutes’ drive from the A14. The mainline railway station is three miles away.
Property facts:
OIEO £340,000
Hayling Close, Godmanchester
Harvey Robinson, 91 High Street, Huntingdon
01480 454040, harveyrobinson.co.uk