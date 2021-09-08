Home of the Week: Charming three bedroom cottage in popular Old Eynesbury

Published: 6:20 PM September 8, 2021

This immaculately presented property has a lovely garden and is within walking distance of St Neots town centre - Credit: Thomas Morris

This three bedroom character cottage is in the sought after area of Old Eynesbury, and within walking distance of St Neots town centre.

One of the two reception rooms - Credit: Thomas Morris



The property has been well maintained and is immaculately presented throughout.

The lounge - Credit: Thomas Morris



It has two receptions, a beautifully fitted kitchen, separate utility room and refitted bathroom.





All three bedrooms are upstairs, with the refitted bathroom - Credit: Thomas Morris



There’s a cottage style garden with outbuildings, and a driveway providing parking.





Property facts:

Berkley Street, Eynesbury

OIEO £400,000





This cottage has been well maintained - Credit: Thomas Morris



Thomas Morris Sales and Lettings, 4/6 Market Square, St Neots

tel 01480 403020

email enquiriessn@thomasmorris.co.uk

thomasmorris.co.uk