Home of the Week: Charming three bedroom cottage in popular Old Eynesbury

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 6:20 PM September 8, 2021   
garden near town centre

This immaculately presented property has a lovely garden and is within walking distance of St Neots town centre - Credit: Thomas Morris

This three bedroom character cottage is in the sought after area of Old Eynesbury, and within walking distance of St Neots town centre.

lounge reception dining room

One of the two reception rooms - Credit: Thomas Morris


The property has been well maintained and is immaculately presented throughout. 

lounge dining room

The lounge - Credit: Thomas Morris


It has two receptions, a beautifully fitted kitchen, separate utility room and refitted bathroom.


fitted kitchen separate utility room

There's a beautifully fitted kitchen, and separate utility room - Credit: Thomas Morris


bedrooms bathroom upstairs

All three bedrooms are upstairs, with the refitted bathroom - Credit: Thomas Morris


There’s a cottage style garden with outbuildings, and a driveway providing parking.


garden outbuildings driveway

Externally, the property offers a cottage style garden, outbuildings and driveway - Credit: Thomas Morris

Property facts:

Berkley Street, Eynesbury
OIEO £400,000


doorway fence

This cottage has been well maintained - Credit: Thomas Morris


Thomas Morris Sales and Lettings, 4/6 Market Square, St Neots

tel 01480 403020

 email enquiriessn@thomasmorris.co.uk

 thomasmorris.co.uk

Cambridgeshire

