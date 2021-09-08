Home of the Week: Charming three bedroom cottage in popular Old Eynesbury
Property Writer
Published: 6:20 PM September 8, 2021
- Credit: Thomas Morris
This three bedroom character cottage is in the sought after area of Old Eynesbury, and within walking distance of St Neots town centre.
The property has been well maintained and is immaculately presented throughout.
It has two receptions, a beautifully fitted kitchen, separate utility room and refitted bathroom.
There’s a cottage style garden with outbuildings, and a driveway providing parking.
Property facts:
Berkley Street, Eynesbury
OIEO £400,000
Thomas Morris Sales and Lettings, 4/6 Market Square, St Neots
tel 01480 403020
email enquiriessn@thomasmorris.co.uk