Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Lifestyle >

Promotion

See inside this three double bedroom detached bungalow in Huntingdon

person

Kelly Rose Bradford

Published: 6:00 AM October 26, 2022
An exterior picture of a detached bungalow with driveway and garage

Detached bungalow with 3 double bedrooms - Credit: Giggs & McGrath

Chestnut Close, Brampton, Cambridgeshire, PE28 4TP 

Guide price: £440,000-£460,000

This immaculately-presented detached bungalow is situated in a sought-after village, and offers three double bedrooms, a pretty rear garden and its own driveway leading to the garage. 

The sitting room is decorated in neutral tones, and has views to the front of the property. 

A sitting room decorated in neutral tones

The spacious reception room - Credit: Giggs & McGrath

The kitchen has a wide range of base and eye-level units, as well as a breakfast bar. There is an integrated double hob, oven and extractor, and space for a dishwasher and washing machine. 

A kitchen with beech coloured units and a breakfast bar

The well-equipped kitchen - Credit: Giggs & McGrath

The three bedrooms are all of a good size, and two have fitted wardrobes. The third bedroom is currently being used as a dining room, and has sliding doors opening on to the brick-built sun lounge, which has a fixed roof,  UPVC double glazing and two radiators.

The rear garden is private and enclosed, and laid out with shrubs and fruit trees. There is a patio and lawn area, plus a summer house, shed and greenhouse, which all have power.  

A landscaped back garden with patio area

Landscaped rear garden - Credit: Giggs & McGrath

Most Read

  1. 1 Care home placed in 'special measures' after multiple failings
  2. 2 More than £200 taken in Post Office robbery
  3. 3 Tribute to man who died in Peterborough fail-to-stop collision
  1. 4 Firms who will save 17 axed bus services are revealed
  2. 5 23 catalytic converters stolen in one week at car parks
  3. 6 Fire crews tackle building blaze on Huntingdon High Street
  4. 7 Angling trips all worth it as Gee strikes personal best
  5. 8 Police Memorial Day service held in Huntingdon
  6. 9 Traffic and Travel updates - fire crews tackling blaze in Huntingdon
  7. 10 Knife-wielding robber who threatened shop staff is jailed

The garden can be accessed from both sides of the house, and to the front of the property there is a driveway providing off-street parking, and a single garage, which along with the bungalow, has recently had a new roof.

Giggs & McGrath 

01480 276826

giggsandmcgrath.com

Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Flooding on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough

Cambridgeshire Highways

Spate of crashes in matter of hours amid thunderstorm warning

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Dr Nik Johnson

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson

New contracts for 17 out of 18 services cut by Stagecoach

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
A CCTV image of one of the men police would like to speak to in connection to a bilking offence in St Ives filling.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

CCTV appeal for two men in connection to £130 fuel theft

Alexander Gilham

person
Crews from all over Cambridgeshire came to tackle the late night fire.

St Ives bungalow caught up in spreading outbuilding blaze

Harry Goodman

person