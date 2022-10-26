Promotion
See inside this three double bedroom detached bungalow in Huntingdon
- Credit: Giggs & McGrath
Chestnut Close, Brampton, Cambridgeshire, PE28 4TP
Guide price: £440,000-£460,000
This immaculately-presented detached bungalow is situated in a sought-after village, and offers three double bedrooms, a pretty rear garden and its own driveway leading to the garage.
The sitting room is decorated in neutral tones, and has views to the front of the property.
The kitchen has a wide range of base and eye-level units, as well as a breakfast bar. There is an integrated double hob, oven and extractor, and space for a dishwasher and washing machine.
The three bedrooms are all of a good size, and two have fitted wardrobes. The third bedroom is currently being used as a dining room, and has sliding doors opening on to the brick-built sun lounge, which has a fixed roof, UPVC double glazing and two radiators.
The rear garden is private and enclosed, and laid out with shrubs and fruit trees. There is a patio and lawn area, plus a summer house, shed and greenhouse, which all have power.
Most Read
- 1 Care home placed in 'special measures' after multiple failings
- 2 More than £200 taken in Post Office robbery
- 3 Tribute to man who died in Peterborough fail-to-stop collision
- 4 Firms who will save 17 axed bus services are revealed
- 5 23 catalytic converters stolen in one week at car parks
- 6 Fire crews tackle building blaze on Huntingdon High Street
- 7 Angling trips all worth it as Gee strikes personal best
- 8 Police Memorial Day service held in Huntingdon
- 9 Traffic and Travel updates - fire crews tackling blaze in Huntingdon
- 10 Knife-wielding robber who threatened shop staff is jailed
The garden can be accessed from both sides of the house, and to the front of the property there is a driveway providing off-street parking, and a single garage, which along with the bungalow, has recently had a new roof.
Giggs & McGrath
01480 276826
giggsandmcgrath.com