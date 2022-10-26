Promotion

Chestnut Close, Brampton, Cambridgeshire, PE28 4TP

Guide price: £440,000-£460,000

This immaculately-presented detached bungalow is situated in a sought-after village, and offers three double bedrooms, a pretty rear garden and its own driveway leading to the garage.

The sitting room is decorated in neutral tones, and has views to the front of the property.

The kitchen has a wide range of base and eye-level units, as well as a breakfast bar. There is an integrated double hob, oven and extractor, and space for a dishwasher and washing machine.

The three bedrooms are all of a good size, and two have fitted wardrobes. The third bedroom is currently being used as a dining room, and has sliding doors opening on to the brick-built sun lounge, which has a fixed roof, UPVC double glazing and two radiators.

The rear garden is private and enclosed, and laid out with shrubs and fruit trees. There is a patio and lawn area, plus a summer house, shed and greenhouse, which all have power.

The garden can be accessed from both sides of the house, and to the front of the property there is a driveway providing off-street parking, and a single garage, which along with the bungalow, has recently had a new roof.

