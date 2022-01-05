News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Home of the week: Character property for sale in Huntingdon has garden and is near train station​

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 3:10 PM January 5, 2022
cottage

This three-bedroom terraced cottage is within walking distance of Huntingdon town centre - Credit: Thomas Morris

This beautiful character property is located within walking distance of Huntingdon town centre.

lounge/diner

The lounge/diner of this house, which is in Ouse Walk, Huntingdon - Credit: Thomas Morris

The well-presented and versatile accommodation comprises hall, lounge/diner, kitchen/breakfast room, three bedrooms, bathroom and a private rear garden.

bedroom

One of the property's three bedrooms - Credit: Thomas Morris


Located within walking distance of Huntingdon’s mainline railway station, which offers a fast track service into London, this house would make an ideal investment or first purchase.

garden

The property has a private rear garden - Credit: Thomas Morris

Property facts:

Ouse Walk, Huntingdon
£264,600
t: 01480 414555
e: enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk
w: thomasmorris.co.uk


