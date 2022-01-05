Home of the week: Character property for sale in Huntingdon has garden and is near train station
Property Writer
Published: 3:10 PM January 5, 2022
- Credit: Thomas Morris
This beautiful character property is located within walking distance of Huntingdon town centre.
The well-presented and versatile accommodation comprises hall, lounge/diner, kitchen/breakfast room, three bedrooms, bathroom and a private rear garden.
Located within walking distance of Huntingdon’s mainline railway station, which offers a fast track service into London, this house would make an ideal investment or first purchase.
Property facts:
Ouse Walk, Huntingdon
£264,600
t: 01480 414555
e: enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk
w: thomasmorris.co.uk