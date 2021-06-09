Home of the week: Centrally located spacious apartment for sale in Godmanchester

Published: 1:01 PM June 9, 2021

This well presented apartment is near town centre amenities, river walks and a play park, and has good transport links - Credit: Harvey Robinson

This spacious, first floor apartment is centrally located in Godmanchester.

The property is near many amenities such as a popular primary school, a baker’s, convenience store and a selection of popular pubs and restaurants.

The River Great Ouse is within a two-minute walk, and sits adjacent to a large play park, with footpaths leading to Portholme Meadow.

Godmanchester provides great transport links, being just a few minutes’ drive from the A14, and the mainline railway station is just three miles away.











The property has its own front door at ground level, with a large entrance hall and storage cupboard.

This property's accommodation includes a 15ft lounge and balcony overlooking communal gardens - Credit: Harvey Robinson



To the first floor there are two double bedrooms, a lounge, separate kitchen, bathroom, and a balcony overlooking the communal gardens.

This apartment has two double bedrooms and a bathroom - Credit: Harvey Robinson



Outside the property, there is a large parking area and a single garage.





Property facts:

£215,000

Old Court Hall, Godmanchester

Harvey Robinson 01480 454040

harveyrobinson.co.uk



