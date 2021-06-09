Home of the week: Centrally located spacious apartment for sale in Godmanchester
Property Writer
- Credit: Harvey Robinson
This spacious, first floor apartment is centrally located in Godmanchester.
The property is near many amenities such as a popular primary school, a baker’s, convenience store and a selection of popular pubs and restaurants.
The River Great Ouse is within a two-minute walk, and sits adjacent to a large play park, with footpaths leading to Portholme Meadow.
Godmanchester provides great transport links, being just a few minutes’ drive from the A14, and the mainline railway station is just three miles away.
The property has its own front door at ground level, with a large entrance hall and storage cupboard.
To the first floor there are two double bedrooms, a lounge, separate kitchen, bathroom, and a balcony overlooking the communal gardens.
Outside the property, there is a large parking area and a single garage.
Property facts:
£215,000
Old Court Hall, Godmanchester
Harvey Robinson 01480 454040
harveyrobinson.co.uk