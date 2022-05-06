Gallery
Inside chocolate box cottage packed with period charm in Fenstanton
- Credit: Peter Lane & Partners
This quaint 16th century cottage is ideally located in one of Fenstanton village's most desirable conservation areas.
In addition to its stunning views of the Church of St Peter and St Paul, it offers character accommodation, a re-fitted kitchen/breakfast room and mature and private gardens.
On sale for offers in excess of £380,000, the property also has two bedrooms, two reception rooms, a shower room and a WC, and has been extended to offer a conservatory.
The property stands in beautifully maintained landscaped rear gardens with a shaped lawn, sleeper edged beds, a circular seating area, metal gazebo, and a selection of sheds.
The garden is enclosed by a combination of mature boundaries offering a good degree of privacy.
PROPERTY FACTS
Church Lane, Fenstanton
Offers in excess of £380,000
Peter Lane & Partners, 01480 414800, www.peterlane.co.uk