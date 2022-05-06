Inside chocolate box cottage packed with period charm in Fenstanton

Gallery

11:37 AM May 6, 2022

Published: 11:37 AM May 6, 2022

The cottage comes with views of Fenstanton's Church of St Peter and St Paul. - Credit: Peter Lane & Partners

This quaint 16th century cottage is ideally located in one of Fenstanton village's most desirable conservation areas.

There is a paved terrace to the rear of the property. - Credit: Peter Lane & Partners

In addition to its stunning views of the Church of St Peter and St Paul, it offers character accommodation, a re-fitted kitchen/breakfast room and mature and private gardens.

Features of the double aspect kitchen/breakfast room include Karndean flooring and a double oven. - Credit: Peter Lane & Partners

The 16ft sitting room has a coal effect gas fire. - Credit: Peter Lane & Partners

On sale for offers in excess of £380,000, the property also has two bedrooms, two reception rooms, a shower room and a WC, and has been extended to offer a conservatory.

The conservatory overlooks the garden. - Credit: Peter Lane & Partners

The property stands in beautifully maintained landscaped rear gardens with a shaped lawn, sleeper edged beds, a circular seating area, metal gazebo, and a selection of sheds.

The garden includes a large selection of evergreen shrubs and ornamental trees. - Credit: Peter Lane & Partners

The garden is enclosed by a combination of mature boundaries offering a good degree of privacy.

PROPERTY FACTS

Church Lane, Fenstanton

Offers in excess of £380,000

Peter Lane & Partners, 01480 414800, www.peterlane.co.uk