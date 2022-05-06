Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Inside chocolate box cottage packed with period charm in Fenstanton

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 11:37 AM May 6, 2022
The cottage comes with views of Fenstanton's Church of St Peter and St Paul. 

The cottage comes with views of Fenstanton's Church of St Peter and St Paul. - Credit: Peter Lane & Partners

This quaint 16th century cottage is ideally located in one of Fenstanton village's most desirable conservation areas.  

There is a paved terrace to the rear of the property.

There is a paved terrace to the rear of the property. - Credit: Peter Lane & Partners

In addition to its stunning views of the Church of St Peter and St Paul, it offers character accommodation, a re-fitted kitchen/breakfast room and mature and private gardens. 

Features of the double aspect kitchen/breakfast room include Karndean flooring and a double oven. 

Features of the double aspect kitchen/breakfast room include Karndean flooring and a double oven. - Credit: Peter Lane & Partners

The Fenstanton property's 16ft sitting room has a coal effect gas fire. 

The 16ft sitting room has a coal effect gas fire. - Credit: Peter Lane & Partners

On sale for offers in excess of £380,000, the property also has two bedrooms, two reception rooms, a shower room and a WC, and has been extended to offer a conservatory.  

The Fenstanton property's conservatory overlooks the garden.

The conservatory overlooks the garden. - Credit: Peter Lane & Partners

The property stands in beautifully maintained landscaped rear gardens with a shaped lawn, sleeper edged beds, a circular seating area, metal gazebo, and a selection of sheds.

The Fenstanton property's garden includes a large selection of evergreen shrubs and ornamental trees. 

The garden includes a large selection of evergreen shrubs and ornamental trees. - Credit: Peter Lane & Partners

The garden is enclosed by a combination of mature boundaries offering a good degree of privacy. 

PROPERTY FACTS

Church Lane, Fenstanton

Offers in excess of £380,000

Peter Lane & Partners, 01480 414800, www.peterlane.co.uk

person
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon