Home of the week: Family home with river mooring for sale in Little Paxton

Published: 10:57 AM November 3, 2021
river plot front garden

The front garden of this three bedroom, semi-detached house leads to the river plot and mooring - Credit: Peter Lane

This rarely available three bedroom family home has a 70ft x 50ft river plot and mooring.

river plot

The river plot is fully enclosed, laid to lawn with shrub borders and landing jetty - Credit: Peter Lane

Located in the favoured village of Little Paxton, it is near amenities and the primary school.
The property has been extended to the side to provide a study and utility room.

views

The property has lovely meadow views - Credit: Peter Lane

There are beautiful river and meadow views from the first floor.
The property also offers a single garage, west-facing rear garden, double glazing and gas radiator heating.

river view

The view down towards the river - Credit: Peter Lane


Property facts:

House with river plot and mooring in Little Paxton
£425,000
Peter Lane & Partners, 32 Market Square, St Neots PE19 2AF
tel 01480 406400

peterlane.co.uk

