Home of the week: Family home with river mooring for sale in Little Paxton
Property Writer
Published: 10:57 AM November 3, 2021
- Credit: Peter Lane
This rarely available three bedroom family home has a 70ft x 50ft river plot and mooring.
Located in the favoured village of Little Paxton, it is near amenities and the primary school.
The property has been extended to the side to provide a study and utility room.
There are beautiful river and meadow views from the first floor.
The property also offers a single garage, west-facing rear garden, double glazing and gas radiator heating.
Property facts:
House with river plot and mooring in Little Paxton
£425,000
Peter Lane & Partners, 32 Market Square, St Neots PE19 2AF
tel 01480 406400