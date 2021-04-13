For sale: Period property in Somersham has been lovingly restored with particular attention to detail

Published: 6:24 PM April 13, 2021

This Grade II listed, five-bedroom home has a hardwood Georgian style conservatory, garage and newly built outbuilding - Credit: Ellis Winters

This beautifully presented, Grade II listed, five-bedroom home has been lovingly restored to its original style and proportions by the current owners, with the greatest attention to detail.



The ground floor includes entrance hall, sitting room, formal dining room, superb kitchen/dining room with Georgian style conservatory, study and cloakroom.



The first floor features a master bedroom with dressing room and ensuite, two further bedrooms and family bathroom. The second floor comprises two further double bedrooms and shower room.

The kitchen/dining room is the hub of this family home - Credit: Ellis Winters



The kitchen/dining room is the hub of this family home, refitted to provide hand-painted units with granite work surfaces, integrated appliances, honed English limestone flooring and has been extended to include a hardwood conservatory offering views of the landscaped garden.

The south-facing gardens have been landscaped to provide large stone outdoor dining area - Credit: Ellis Winters



The elegant sitting room, with its Chesneys Beaumont wood-burning stove, offers a cosy space to relax. The formal dining room is a wonderful for entertaining and the study a private and quiet room to work from.

This beautifully presented home has been restored to reflect the period of the property while also having a modern feel - Credit: Ellis Winters



The bedrooms and bathrooms have all been updated to reflect the period of the property yet offering modern convenience.



The south-facing gardens have been landscaped to provide large stone outdoor dining area and numerous trees and shrubs offering sunny and shaded areas to relax. There is ample car parking, a garage, and newly built outbuilding.



Somersham is approximately six miles from St Ives, 10 miles from Huntingdon and 20 miles from Cambridge.





Property facts:

£895,000

High Street, Somersham

Ellis Winters, 01480 388888

elliswinters.co.uk