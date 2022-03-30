Home of the week: Renovated house in St Ives with garden and parking

This home is in a popular cul-de-sac within walking distance of St Ives town centre - Credit: WellingtonWise

This four bedroom detached home is in a popular cul-de-sac, south of St Audrey Lane and within easy walking distance of St Ives town centre, local schools and amenities.

The house has been renovated throughout, and has a refitted kitchen/breakfast room, with bi-folding doors opening to the south-facing garden.

The refitted kitchen/breakfast room has bi-fold doors to the garden - Credit: WellingtonWise

The ground floor also has a remodelled lounge, opening to a generous dining room, refitted cloakroom and utility room.

Stairs lead from the entrance hall to the first floor, to a master bedroom with refitted en-suite shower room, three further well sized bedrooms and a refitted family bathroom.

The lounge opens to the dining room - Credit: WellingtonWise

The property also benefits from a newly laid block driveway, with parking for four cars, and leading to a store with up and over door.

The rear garden is enclosed by timber fencing and laid to lawn, with a raised decked seating area ideal for entertaining.

The rear garden has a lawn and decked seating area - Credit: WellingtonWise



There are commuter links to Cambridge via the A14/guided busway. and to London via Huntingdon railway station, with its mainline service to King’s Cross taking under an hour.

Property facts:

Elsworth Close, St Ives

OIEO £535,000

WellingtonWise

10 The Pavement, St Ives, PE27 5AD

t: 01480 498400

wellingtonwise.co.uk

