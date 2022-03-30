Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Home of the week: Renovated house in St Ives with garden and parking

Published: 5:32 PM March 30, 2022
This four bedroom detached home is in a popular cul-de-sac, south of St Audrey Lane and within easy walking distance of St Ives town centre, local schools and amenities. 
The house has been renovated throughout, and has a refitted kitchen/breakfast room, with bi-folding doors opening to the south-facing garden.

The ground floor also has a remodelled lounge, opening to a generous dining room, refitted cloakroom and utility room.
Stairs lead from the entrance hall to the first floor, to a master bedroom with refitted en-suite shower room, three further well sized bedrooms and a refitted family bathroom.

The property also benefits from a newly laid block driveway, with parking for four cars, and leading to a store with up and over door.
The rear garden is enclosed by timber fencing and laid to lawn, with a raised decked seating area ideal for entertaining.

There are commuter links to Cambridge via the A14/guided busway. and to London via Huntingdon railway station, with its mainline service to King’s Cross taking under an hour.

Property facts:
Elsworth Close, St Ives
OIEO £535,000
WellingtonWise
10 The Pavement, St Ives, PE27 5AD
t: 01480 498400
wellingtonwise.co.uk
 

