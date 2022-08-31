Refurbished detached home in Upton has countryside views and paddock
Property Writer
- Credit: Annafield Estates
This detached family home, for sale with Annafield Prestige, is situated at the end of a private road, offering large formal gardens and separate paddock land, measuring 0.79 acres with direct access onto open bridle paths.
This property is situated in a slightly elevated position, giving you amazing views over the open countryside.
The residence has undergone a large programme of refurbishment over recent years. There is practical and versatile living accommodation as well as two double garages, one of which offers a studio, and the other has great potential for a separate annexe/studio.
The main house consists of a large entrance hallway with stairs to the first-floor landing, a spacious living room with doors out to the front and a log burner, a fully fitted kitchen breakfast room with a central island and views over the garden, a utility room with plumbing and space for all your white goods, cloakroom and separate shower room.
The total plot size is approaching 1.5 acres, including a separate paddock measuring 0.79 acres directly opposite the main house, with access to beautiful bridle paths.
The formal garden is fully enclosed with a large, paved sun patio, heated swimming pool and a covered, raised timber deck with seating area.
To the front are electric, wrought iron gates leading to a sweeping driveway and two double garages and ample off-road parking.
Property Facts:
Maple Tree House, Upton, Huntingdon
Guide Price : £1,000,000
Estate agent: Annafield Estates, 32 High Street, Buckden PE19 5XA
Phone: 01480 587678
Email: lauren@annafieldestates.co.uk
Web: www.annafieldestates.co.uk