Refurbished detached home in Upton has countryside views and paddock

Published: 12:00 AM August 31, 2022
Maple Tree House in Upton, Huntingdon has large gardens and amazing views - Credit: Annafield Estates

This detached family home, for sale with Annafield Prestige, is situated at the end of a private road, offering large formal gardens and separate paddock land, measuring 0.79 acres with direct access onto open bridle paths.

The paddock at Pig Market End - Credit: Annafield Estates

This property is situated in a slightly elevated position, giving you amazing views over the open countryside.

The residence has undergone a large programme of refurbishment over recent years. There is  practical and versatile living accommodation as well as two double garages, one of which offers a studio, and the other has great potential for a separate annexe/studio.

A sweeping drive leads to the garages and house - Credit: Annafield Estates

The main house consists of a large entrance hallway with stairs to the first-floor landing, a spacious living room with doors out to the front and a log burner, a fully fitted kitchen breakfast room with a central island and views over the garden, a utility room with plumbing and space for all your white goods, cloakroom and separate shower room.

The fully fitted kitchen breakfast room has a central island and garden views - Credit: Annafield Estates

The total plot size is approaching 1.5 acres, including a separate paddock measuring 0.79 acres directly opposite the main house, with access to beautiful bridle paths.

The formal garden is fully enclosed with a large, paved sun patio, heated swimming pool and a covered, raised timber deck with seating area.

The large indoor/outdoor pool - Credit: Annafield Estates

To the front are electric, wrought iron gates leading to a sweeping driveway and two double garages and ample off-road parking.

Property Facts:

Maple Tree House, Upton, Huntingdon

Guide Price : £1,000,000

Estate agent: Annafield Estates, 32 High Street, Buckden PE19 5XA

Phone: 01480 587678

Email: lauren@annafieldestates.co.uk

Web: www.annafieldestates.co.uk




