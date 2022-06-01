Home of the week: Detached home with double garage in Eaton Ford
Property Writer
- Credit: Peter Lane
This four double bedroom, detached family home, with a partly converted double garage, is in the sought after location of Eaton Ford.
It is within walking distance of Crosshall School, the riverside park and St Neots town centre.
On the ground floor, there is a large, bright, dual aspect lounge with central, ornate, open fire surround with dog grate, doors to the garden, separate dining room and refitted kitchen.
The utility room has a tall larder cupboard and access to the garden and double garage.
Upstairs, the main bedroom has an en-suite shower room, there are three further bedrooms and refitted family bathroom.
The westerly facing rear garden is fully enclosed and mainly laid to lawn, with gated access alongside the property.
The front garden has a lawn and double width driveway. The double garage has twin up and over doors and pitched roof for additional storage. It has been partly converted to provide a bedroom or home office.
This property is not part of a forward chain.
Property facts:
Guide price: £600,000
Valerian Close, Eaton Ford, St Neots
Peter Lane St Neots office, tel 01480 406400, peterlane.co.uk