Home of the week: Park home with wrap-around garden for sale in village of Upton
Property Writer
Published: 5:45 PM March 1, 2022
- Credit: Thomas Morris
This two bedroom park home with field views is located within the quiet village of Upton.
The detached property offers scope for improvement internally, having been re-cladded and had new insulation, as well as new uPVC windows.
The accommodation comprises kitchen, office, lounge/diner, two bedrooms and bathroom.
It is part of a development for the over-50s, and £117.36 pitch fee is payable per calendar month (includes water).
Outside, the property benefits from a wrap-around garden, a fish pond and a patio seating area.
Property facts:
Upton Park, Main Road, Upton, PE28 5YD
£85,000
Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings Huntingdon
t: 01480 414555
e: enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk
w: thomasmorris.co.uk