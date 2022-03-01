Home of the week: Park home with wrap-around garden for sale in village of Upton

This park home in Upton, near Alconbury Weston, is on a development for the over 50s - Credit: Thomas Morris

This two bedroom park home with field views is located within the quiet village of Upton.

As well as the wrap-around garden, the property has a fish pond and patio seating area. - Credit: Thomas Morris



The detached property offers scope for improvement internally, having been re-cladded and had new insulation, as well as new uPVC windows.

The home has a kitchen and lounge/diner - Credit: Thomas Morris



The accommodation comprises kitchen, office, lounge/diner, two bedrooms and bathroom.

It is part of a development for the over-50s, and £117.36 pitch fee is payable per calendar month (includes water).



Outside, the property benefits from a wrap-around garden, a fish pond and a patio seating area.

The two bedrooms are a good size - Credit: Thomas Morris

Property facts:

Upton Park, Main Road, Upton, PE28 5YD

£85,000



Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings Huntingdon

t: 01480 414555

e: enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk

w: thomasmorris.co.uk