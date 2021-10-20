Home of the week: Make a move to Mill View, Hauxton, near Cambridge where independent living is designed especially for the over-55s

Published: 1:03 PM October 20, 2021

Mill View, Hauxton, Cambridgeshire where contemporary, two-bedroom apartments are available to over 55s through shared ownership

As we are approaching the end of 2021, why not make a change and make a move to Mill View?

Mill View is a community development situated in Hauxton, Cambridgeshire. Created by bhpa, a leading provider and developer of residential care and shared ownership properties, it has been designed exclusively for over 55s to make living independently, easy.

Apartments have an open plan lounge, living area, and there is also a communal lounge and landscaped gardens



Located on the edge of the countryside and near many local amenities including Cambridge City Centre, Mill View is the home of contemporary, high-quality two-bedroom apartments available to purchase through the Shared Ownership scheme. Prices start from just £180,000 for a 50 per cent share.

Mill View agent Domovo Homes is holding a viewing day on November 13, by appointment only



All apartments include a high-specification kitchen with integrated dishwasher, fridge-freezer and washer/dryer, an open plan lounge and living area with balcony or terrace, a bathroom designed with ease of use in mind, central heating and double glazing throughout.

Mill View, Hauxton is near both Cambridge city centre and countryside



On-site facilities include hair salon, communal lounge, landscaped gardens and a shop – everything you need all in one location.

For more information, come along to the viewing day on Saturday, November 13 at 10am-4pm. Viewings are strictly by appointment only. To arrange an appointment, please contact Janet Bennett on 01223 606656 or email sales@domovohomes.co.uk.





