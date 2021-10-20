Home of the week: Make a move to Mill View, Hauxton, near Cambridge where independent living is designed especially for the over-55s
Property Writer
- Credit: Domovo Homes
As we are approaching the end of 2021, why not make a change and make a move to Mill View?
Mill View is a community development situated in Hauxton, Cambridgeshire. Created by bhpa, a leading provider and developer of residential care and shared ownership properties, it has been designed exclusively for over 55s to make living independently, easy.
Located on the edge of the countryside and near many local amenities including Cambridge City Centre, Mill View is the home of contemporary, high-quality two-bedroom apartments available to purchase through the Shared Ownership scheme. Prices start from just £180,000 for a 50 per cent share.
All apartments include a high-specification kitchen with integrated dishwasher, fridge-freezer and washer/dryer, an open plan lounge and living area with balcony or terrace, a bathroom designed with ease of use in mind, central heating and double glazing throughout.
On-site facilities include hair salon, communal lounge, landscaped gardens and a shop – everything you need all in one location.
For more information, come along to the viewing day on Saturday, November 13 at 10am-4pm. Viewings are strictly by appointment only. To arrange an appointment, please contact Janet Bennett on 01223 606656 or email sales@domovohomes.co.uk.
Property facts:
Mill View, Hauxton, Cambridgeshire
Prices from £180,000 for a 50pc share
Agent: Domovo Homes
tel: Janet Bennett 01223 606656
email: sales@domovohomes.co.uk