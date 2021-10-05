Home of the week: Huntingdon town centre retirement apartment near park, shops and transport links
- Credit: Harvey Robinson
This one bedroom apartment is in Huntingdon town centre’s modern Churchill Retirement development.
Huntingdon offers a wide range of shops, restaurants and pubs. The development is also near a pharmacy, GP surgery and two supermarkets.
Huntingdon, a traditional market town in Cambridgeshire, is rich in history and was said to be home to several well-known figures, including Samuel Pepys and Oliver Cromwell.
The town is well known for its fantastic transport links, which are within walking distance of the development.
These include a bus station providing access to Cambridge City Centre, and train station with a fast track service into London King’s Cross.
Property facts:
Moorhouse Lodge, Edison Bell Way, Huntingdon
OIRO £235,000
Harvey Robinson Estate Agents, 91 High Street, Huntingdon PE29 3DP
Tel: 01480 454040
harveyrobinson.co.uk