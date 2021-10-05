News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Home of the week: Huntingdon town centre retirement apartment near park, shops and transport links

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 5:39 PM October 5, 2021   
gardens patio seating

Moorhouse Lodge is a gated development, and the landscaped gardens have patio and seating areas. - Credit: Harvey Robinson

This one bedroom apartment is in Huntingdon town centre’s modern Churchill Retirement development.

kitchen tiled oven

The kitchen is tiled with colour coordinated work surfaces, and has a built-in oven, hob and fridge/freezer - Credit: Harvey Robinson

lounge private communal

The apartment is self contained and has its own front door, and there are also communal areas - Credit: Harvey Robinson


Huntingdon offers a wide range of shops, restaurants and pubs. The development is also near a pharmacy, GP surgery and two supermarkets. 
Huntingdon, a traditional market town in Cambridgeshire,  is rich in history and was said to be home to several well-known figures, including Samuel Pepys and Oliver Cromwell.
The town is well known for its fantastic transport links, which are within walking distance of the development.
These include a bus station providing access to Cambridge City Centre, and train station with a fast track service into London King’s Cross.

Property facts:

Moorhouse Lodge, Edison Bell Way, Huntingdon
OIRO £235,000
Harvey Robinson Estate Agents, 91 High Street, Huntingdon PE29 3DP
Tel: 01480 454040
harveyrobinson.co.uk

heating energy efficient

The apartment is energy efficient and has economical heating - Credit: Harvey Robinson




Cambridgeshire

