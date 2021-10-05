Home of the week: Huntingdon town centre retirement apartment near park, shops and transport links

Published: 5:39 PM October 5, 2021

Moorhouse Lodge is a gated development, and the landscaped gardens have patio and seating areas. - Credit: Harvey Robinson

This one bedroom apartment is in Huntingdon town centre’s modern Churchill Retirement development.

The kitchen is tiled with colour coordinated work surfaces, and has a built-in oven, hob and fridge/freezer - Credit: Harvey Robinson

The apartment is self contained and has its own front door, and there are also communal areas - Credit: Harvey Robinson



Huntingdon offers a wide range of shops, restaurants and pubs. The development is also near a pharmacy, GP surgery and two supermarkets.

Huntingdon, a traditional market town in Cambridgeshire, is rich in history and was said to be home to several well-known figures, including Samuel Pepys and Oliver Cromwell.

The town is well known for its fantastic transport links, which are within walking distance of the development.

These include a bus station providing access to Cambridge City Centre, and train station with a fast track service into London King’s Cross.

The kitchen is tiled with colour coordinated work surfaces, and has a built-in oven, hob and fridge/freezer - Credit: Harvey Robinson

Property facts:

Moorhouse Lodge, Edison Bell Way, Huntingdon

OIRO £235,000

Harvey Robinson Estate Agents, 91 High Street, Huntingdon PE29 3DP

Tel: 01480 454040

harveyrobinson.co.uk

The apartment is energy efficient and has economical heating - Credit: Harvey Robinson











