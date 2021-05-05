News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
For sale: Carefully crafted, new build homes with generous plots in rural village of Clopton

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 5:44 PM May 5, 2021   
four or five bedrooms, large garden

Three new build homes, with four or five bedrooms, form a secluded scheme in Copton - Credit: Peter Lane

A secluded and well-planned scheme of three high specification new homes, by renowned local developer C and S Fox Limited, is due to be completed soon.

high standard build

Each of the high specification homes has been built to exacting and environmentally-aware standards - Credit: Peter Lane


Each carefully crafted, detached, 2,250sq ft dwelling has been built to exacting and environmentally-aware standards and is situated on a generous plot with countryside views.

space countryside views

The modern properties have plenty of space and countryside views - Credit: Peter Lane


These fine homes feature four or five bedrooms and two have en-suites, and study/home office.

bespoke kitchen

The bespoke kitchens are fully equipped - Credit: Peter Lane


Further features include Juliet balconies, fitted wardrobes, fully equipped bespoke kitchen/breakfast room with integrated appliances, superb bathrooms and double garages with electric roller doors.
Gigaclear ultrafast fibre broadband is available in the rural village, which is set between the market towns of Oundle and Thrapston.

fully fitted bathroom and en-suites

The properties have superb bathrooms - Credit: Peter Lane

bespoke kitchen

The bespoke kitchens are fully equipped - Credit: Peter Lane


One property has already been sold, and there are two remaining. They will be available for completion in June. Part exchange will be considered.


Property facts:

Offers over £650,000
Berry Green Park, Clopton
Peter Lane, 01480 414800, peterlane.co.uk

Huntingdon News

