For sale: Carefully crafted, new build homes with generous plots in rural village of Clopton

Published: 5:44 PM May 5, 2021

Three new build homes, with four or five bedrooms, form a secluded scheme in Copton - Credit: Peter Lane

A secluded and well-planned scheme of three high specification new homes, by renowned local developer C and S Fox Limited, is due to be completed soon.

Each of the high specification homes has been built to exacting and environmentally-aware standards - Credit: Peter Lane



Each carefully crafted, detached, 2,250sq ft dwelling has been built to exacting and environmentally-aware standards and is situated on a generous plot with countryside views.

The modern properties have plenty of space and countryside views - Credit: Peter Lane



These fine homes feature four or five bedrooms and two have en-suites, and study/home office.

The bespoke kitchens are fully equipped - Credit: Peter Lane



Further features include Juliet balconies, fitted wardrobes, fully equipped bespoke kitchen/breakfast room with integrated appliances, superb bathrooms and double garages with electric roller doors.

Gigaclear ultrafast fibre broadband is available in the rural village, which is set between the market towns of Oundle and Thrapston.

The properties have superb bathrooms - Credit: Peter Lane

The bespoke kitchens are fully equipped - Credit: Peter Lane



One property has already been sold, and there are two remaining. They will be available for completion in June. Part exchange will be considered.





Property facts:

Offers over £650,000

Berry Green Park, Clopton

Peter Lane, 01480 414800, peterlane.co.uk