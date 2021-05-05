For sale: Carefully crafted, new build homes with generous plots in rural village of Clopton
Property Writer
- Credit: Peter Lane
A secluded and well-planned scheme of three high specification new homes, by renowned local developer C and S Fox Limited, is due to be completed soon.
Each carefully crafted, detached, 2,250sq ft dwelling has been built to exacting and environmentally-aware standards and is situated on a generous plot with countryside views.
These fine homes feature four or five bedrooms and two have en-suites, and study/home office.
Further features include Juliet balconies, fitted wardrobes, fully equipped bespoke kitchen/breakfast room with integrated appliances, superb bathrooms and double garages with electric roller doors.
Gigaclear ultrafast fibre broadband is available in the rural village, which is set between the market towns of Oundle and Thrapston.
One property has already been sold, and there are two remaining. They will be available for completion in June. Part exchange will be considered.
Property facts:
Offers over £650,000
Berry Green Park, Clopton
Peter Lane, 01480 414800, peterlane.co.uk