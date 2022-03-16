Home of the week: Modernised character cottage in Catworth
Property Writer
Published: 1:07 PM March 16, 2022
- Credit: Thomas Morris
Located in the popular commutable village of Catworth, this character cottage has been modernised and offers spacious accommodation.
Downstairs, the property comprises sitting room, refitted kitchen and utility room, bedroom three/study and a WC.
Upstairs the property benefits from two bedrooms and bathroom.
Outside, the property has a low maintenance garden with a summer house.
Property facts:
Station Road, Catworth
OIEO £300,000
Thomas Morris Huntingdon
tel: 01480 414555
email: enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk