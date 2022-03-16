Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Home of the week: Modernised character cottage in Catworth

Published: 1:07 PM March 16, 2022
cottage quiet village

This three bedroom cottage is in a quiet village location - Credit: Thomas Morris

Located in the popular commutable village of Catworth, this character cottage has been modernised and offers spacious accommodation.

kitchen dining utility

The refitted kitchen has dining area, and there's a separate utility room - Credit: Thomas Morris


Downstairs, the property comprises sitting room, refitted kitchen and utility room, bedroom three/study and a WC.

bedrooms study

There are two bedrooms upstairs, and downstairs there's a study/bedroom three - Credit: Thomas Morris

Upstairs the property benefits from two bedrooms and bathroom.
Outside, the property has a low maintenance garden with a summer house.

low maintenance garden

The garden is low maintenance, with block paving and summer house - Credit: Thomas Morris

Property facts:

Station Road, Catworth
OIEO £300,000
Thomas Morris Huntingdon
tel: 01480 414555
email: enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk

thomasmorris.co.uk

Cambridgeshire

