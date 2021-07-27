Home of the Week: Flats for the over 55s now available in gorgeous converted period building near Huntingdon

Published: 12:52 PM July 27, 2021

Modernised and well presented flats for the over 55s are available in Millfield House, Millfield Park, Huntingdon - Credit: Carr Estates

The impressive Edwardian frontage of this super over 55s retirement complex sits within well kept gardens and is surrounded by leafy green spaces.

There are outdoor and indoor communal facilities, including well kept gardens and a social lounge - Credit: Carr Estates

You feel a world away from the hustle and bustle of Huntingdon, while having the benefit of all the amenities and transport and road links on your doorstep.

Huntingdon offers a great selection of shops, cafes and restaurants, while Hinchingbrook park and hospital are also just a short walk away.

The recently replaced, modern kitchen has a clean and neutral decor - Credit: Carr Estates



Following the conversion in 1987, this former hospital still has many of its gorgeous original features and the flats in the original building offer wonderful high ceilings and sash windows.

The flats at Millfield House, a former hospital, have been stylishly updated yet also retain many original features - Credit: Carr Estates



As a resident, you have full use of all of the communal areas and facilities, including a laundry room, function room and social lounge. The peaceful rear garden of the complex is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the views over the meadow. There is even a guest room available for hire for friends and family to stay.



There is a wonderful community within the complex, you can join in the regular social events and enjoy the company of the other residents, or take it easy and relax in your own space.



There are two flats currently available on the ground floor of the original building.



These are: Flat 5 Millfield House, Huntingdon: £100,000 One bedroom, light flat on the corner of the building which benefits from having windows on two sides.

And Flat 4 Millfield House, Huntingdon: £150,000 Two bedrooms, recently updated throughout including new boiler and modern kitchen and bathroom.



Allocated parking is available by separate negotiation with the house manager, and is included in the service charge.





High ceilings and sash windows feature at this retirement complex near Huntingdon - Credit: Carr Estates





Property facts:

Prices from: £100,000

Millfield House, Huntingdon

Carr Estates, 01832 778800, carrestates.co.uk