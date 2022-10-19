Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
A spacious modern family home with garden office

Kelly Rose Bradford

Published: 6:00 AM October 19, 2022
Front of house in Pearson Close, St Neots

The attractive frontage has ample parking - Credit: L2 Homes Estate Agents

Pearson Close, St Neots

Price: £395,000

This modern detached family home is in a prime location in the ever-popular Eynesbury Manor, St Neots, and is close to schools and the local park.

It has good access to the A1 & A428, and is offered with no onward chain. 

With spacious living throughout, it has the added benefit of a garage-to-office renovation, making it perfect for those who work from home.

With plumbing added, it also has the potential to be used as an annexe, as it already has full underfloor heating and power supply.   

A home office with desks and filing cabinet

The garden office space - Credit: L2 Homes Estate Agents

The entrance hall has space-saving built in under stair storage drawers, as well as a handy downstairs cloakroom. The well-designed kitchen overlooks the garden and offers a good range of base and eye-level units, and a built-in electric oven, gas hob and over-head extractor fan .

A modern kitchen with white units

The well-designed kitchen - Credit: L2 Homes Estate Agents

The separate dining room is situated off the kitchen, and has wood flooring, and a range of impressive multi function lighting, and also overlooks the garden. There is an adjacent conservatory, with full electrical supply.

A dining room with wooden floors

The dining room is off the kitchen - Credit: L2 Homes Estate Agents

The spacious sitting room is situated at the front of the house, and is the perfect space for a large suite and media wall. 

Modern sitting room with media wall

The contemporary sitting room - Credit: L2 Homes Estate Agents

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, the master of which has an en suite, and built in wardrobes. The family bathroom is off the landing, and overlooks the back of the house, as do bedrooms two and three. 

The back garden has been newly turfed, and has a deck walkway surround with seating area, making it a lovely space to entertain. There is also access to the garden office, and a side gate leading to the part-covered drive way, which has ample room for two to three vehicles, along with an additional space to the front of the property.

A back garden with home office building

Their is a useful home office in the garden - Credit: L2 Homes Estate Agents

L2 Homes Estate Agents 

01480 582122

L2homes.co.uk 

Huntingdon News
St Neots News

