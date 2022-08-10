Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Lifestyle >

Home of the Week

person

Promotional Feature

Published: 6:00 AM August 10, 2022
Home of the Week, spacious bungalow in Kimbolton

Home of the Week, spacious bungalow in Kimbolton - Credit: SUPPLIED

This spacious bungalow was built by the current owners in the 1950’s and has been lovingly maintained and extended over the years. In need of some updating, this fantastic home offers versatile living space alongside three good size bedrooms.

Outside, the generous plot offers ample parking on the front drive for multiple vehicles, alongside a single garage. To the rear the garden offers plenty of space for you to potter, and the addition of a separate structure provides a workshop, office space and storage areas with power lighting and a phone line connected.

Located in a prominent, non-estate position in the sought-after village of Kimbolton, this super home is within easy reach of good local amenities including lovely independent shops, pubs and cafes on the High Street and a fantastic doctor's surgery just a stone's throw away.

Kimbolton is a beautiful old village with a thriving community and is surrounded by wonderful Cambridgeshire countryside and is centred around it’s stunning Castle - the former home of Catherine of Aragon!

The A14 and A1 are within easy reach and regular local buses are available for easy access into the neighbouring towns.

Location: 21 Stow Road, Kimbolton PE28 0HU

Price: £525,000

Call Carr Estates 01832 778800 or visit carrestates.co.uk

Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

A14 between Huntingdon and Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

A14

Man, 37, named as A14 death crash victim

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Nathan Buckley was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on August 2.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

St Neots man who put 'fear into the lives' of his victims is jailed

Alexander Gilham

person
Malcolm Boyle was sentenced to six years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on August 2.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Jail for St Neots man described as 'exceptionally dangerous'

Alexander Gilham

person
Stuart Prigmore's DNA was linked to packages of drugs found in a Huntingdon flat.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man sentenced after DNA found on drugs in a Huntingdon home

Alexander Gilham

person