Home of the Week

This spacious bungalow was built by the current owners in the 1950’s and has been lovingly maintained and extended over the years. In need of some updating, this fantastic home offers versatile living space alongside three good size bedrooms.

Outside, the generous plot offers ample parking on the front drive for multiple vehicles, alongside a single garage. To the rear the garden offers plenty of space for you to potter, and the addition of a separate structure provides a workshop, office space and storage areas with power lighting and a phone line connected.

Located in a prominent, non-estate position in the sought-after village of Kimbolton, this super home is within easy reach of good local amenities including lovely independent shops, pubs and cafes on the High Street and a fantastic doctor's surgery just a stone's throw away.

Kimbolton is a beautiful old village with a thriving community and is surrounded by wonderful Cambridgeshire countryside and is centred around it’s stunning Castle - the former home of Catherine of Aragon!

The A14 and A1 are within easy reach and regular local buses are available for easy access into the neighbouring towns.

Location: 21 Stow Road, Kimbolton PE28 0HU

Price: £525,000

