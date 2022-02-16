Home of the week: Immaculate, three bedroom detached house in Alconbury Weald
Property Writer
Published: 1:51 PM February 16, 2022
- Credit: Thomas Morris
This detached, Hopkins-built home is in immaculate condition throughout, and being sold with no onward chain.
The well presented, spacious accommodation comprises hall, WC, spacious living room, kitchen/diner/utility, landing, three double bedrooms, bathroom and an en-suite to the principal bedroom.
Outside, there is a landscaped rear garden, oversized garage and driveway.
The property is located in the ever popular location of Alconbury Weald, providing excellent transport links as well as schools and a shop.
Property facts:
Bayley Road, Alconbury Weald, Huntingdon
£400,000
Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings Huntingdon
t: 01480 414555
e: enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk
w: thomasmorris.co.uk