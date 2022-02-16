Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Home of the week: Immaculate, three bedroom detached house in Alconbury Weald

Published: 1:51 PM February 16, 2022
detached house

This three double bedroom detached house is in Alconbury Weald - Credit: Thomas Morris

This detached, Hopkins-built home is in immaculate condition throughout, and being sold with no onward chain.

living room

The living room is spacious and has garden access - Credit: Thomas Morris

The well presented, spacious accommodation comprises hall, WC, spacious living room, kitchen/diner/utility, landing, three double bedrooms, bathroom and an en-suite to the principal bedroom.

kitchen/diner/utility

The kitchen/diner/utility area - Credit: Thomas Morris


Outside, there is a landscaped rear garden, oversized garage and driveway.
The property is located in the ever popular location of Alconbury Weald, providing excellent transport links as well as schools and a shop.

garden, garage, driveway

The rear garden is landscaped, and there's an oversized garage with driveway - Credit: hHomas Morris

Property facts:

Bayley Road, Alconbury Weald, Huntingdon
£400,000
Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings Huntingdon
t: 01480 414555  
e:  enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk
w: thomasmorris.co.uk

