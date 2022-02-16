Home of the week: Immaculate, three bedroom detached house in Alconbury Weald

This three double bedroom detached house is in Alconbury Weald - Credit: Thomas Morris

This detached, Hopkins-built home is in immaculate condition throughout, and being sold with no onward chain.

The living room is spacious and has garden access - Credit: Thomas Morris

The well presented, spacious accommodation comprises hall, WC, spacious living room, kitchen/diner/utility, landing, three double bedrooms, bathroom and an en-suite to the principal bedroom.

The kitchen/diner/utility area - Credit: Thomas Morris



Outside, there is a landscaped rear garden, oversized garage and driveway.

The property is located in the ever popular location of Alconbury Weald, providing excellent transport links as well as schools and a shop.

The rear garden is landscaped, and there's an oversized garage with driveway - Credit: hHomas Morris

Property facts:

Bayley Road, Alconbury Weald, Huntingdon

£400,000

Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings Huntingdon

t: 01480 414555

e: enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk

w: thomasmorris.co.uk