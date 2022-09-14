Promotion

The front of the house in Pepys Road, Brampton - Credit: HARVEY ROBINSON ESTATE AGENTS

This four-bedroom chalet is positioned in the heart of Brampton down a private no-through road.

The kitchen/diner inside the house in Pepys Road, Brampton - Credit: HARVEY ROBINSON ESTATE AGENTS

It would make an ideal family home but, due to the majority of the home being situated on the ground floor, it would also appeal to those that are looking to downsize to a property with downstairs bedroom and bathroom facilities.

The garden at the house in Pepys Road, Brampton - Credit: HARVEY ROBINSON ESTATE AGENTS

The property has an entrance hall, lounge, study, conservatory, dining room, kitchen/diner with a large pantry, utility room, shower room and two bedrooms.

The living room in the house in Pepys Road, Brampton - Credit: HARVEY ROBINSON ESTATE AGENTS

To the first floor, there are two further bedrooms including an en-suite to the master.

Inside the house in Pepys Road, Brampton - Credit: HARVEY ROBINSON ESTATE AGENTS

Outside the property, there is a single garage, electric charging point, off-road parking, and a large south-facing rear garden with views of St. Mary's Church.

One of the bedrooms inside the house in Pepys Road, Brampton - Credit: HARVEY ROBINSON ESTATE AGENTS

Property Facts:

Pepys Road, Brampton

Guide Price: Offers in Excess of £560,000

Estate agent: Harvey Robinson, 91 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3DP

Phone: 01480 454040

Email: lauren@harveyrobinson.co.uk

Web: www.harveyrobinson.co.uk



