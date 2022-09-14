Promotion
Four-bedroom chalet in Brampton would be an ideal family home
- Credit: HARVEY ROBINSON ESTATE AGENTS
This four-bedroom chalet is positioned in the heart of Brampton down a private no-through road.
It would make an ideal family home but, due to the majority of the home being situated on the ground floor, it would also appeal to those that are looking to downsize to a property with downstairs bedroom and bathroom facilities.
The property has an entrance hall, lounge, study, conservatory, dining room, kitchen/diner with a large pantry, utility room, shower room and two bedrooms.
To the first floor, there are two further bedrooms including an en-suite to the master.
Outside the property, there is a single garage, electric charging point, off-road parking, and a large south-facing rear garden with views of St. Mary's Church.
Property Facts:
Pepys Road, Brampton
Guide Price: Offers in Excess of £560,000
Estate agent: Harvey Robinson, 91 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3DP
Phone: 01480 454040
Email: lauren@harveyrobinson.co.uk