Home of the week: Stylish house boat in peaceful setting on the River Ouse

Published: 11:23 AM May 26, 2021

This waterlodge in Bucken Marina has two outdoor decks and lovely views, as well as good onboard and site facilities - Credit: Harvey Robinson

This newly built waterlodge for sale in Buckden has lovely views of the marina and would make an ideal holiday home.

The living area has a fitted kitchen with cooking facilities, refrigeration and seating - Credit: Harvey Robinson



Thoughtfully designed and well presented, this house boat has a luxurious finish and is in a peaceful location, on the River Ouse.

The house boat has a dining area, and remote-controlled lighting - Credit: Harvey Robinson

It is currently located in Buckden Marina, but can be moved elsewhere upon request.

There's a shower room with a sink and WC - Credit: Harvey Robinson

The lodge is located to the east of the sought after village of Buckden, which is near the A1 between Huntingdon and St Neots. Both these market towns have railway stations, with high-speed rail links to London’s Kings Cross, and are within easy reach of Cambridge, Peterborough and Bedford.

The three separate bedrooms all have river views - Credit: Harvey Robinson

Property facts:

£140,000

Buckden Marina, Buckden, St Neots

Harvey Robinson, 01480 454040, harveyrobinson.co.uk