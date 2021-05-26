Home of the week: Stylish house boat in peaceful setting on the River Ouse
Property Writer
- Credit: Harvey Robinson
This newly built waterlodge for sale in Buckden has lovely views of the marina and would make an ideal holiday home.
Thoughtfully designed and well presented, this house boat has a luxurious finish and is in a peaceful location, on the River Ouse.
It is currently located in Buckden Marina, but can be moved elsewhere upon request.
The lodge is located to the east of the sought after village of Buckden, which is near the A1 between Huntingdon and St Neots. Both these market towns have railway stations, with high-speed rail links to London’s Kings Cross, and are within easy reach of Cambridge, Peterborough and Bedford.
Property facts:
£140,000
Buckden Marina, Buckden, St Neots
Harvey Robinson, 01480 454040, harveyrobinson.co.uk