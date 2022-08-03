Extended family home in popular village of Alconbury

This detached, four bedroom house in Alconbury has a partially converted garage - Credit: Thomas Morris

This extended, well presented, detached family home is in the popular village of Alconbury.

The spacious accommodation comprises hall, refitted utility room, refitted kitchen/diner, living room, refitted WC, landing, four bedrooms and a refitted bathroom.

Outside the property further benefits from a landscaped rear garden, new driveway and garage.

Huntingdon railway station is less than four miles away, and there are good Ofsted rated schools nearby.

Property facts:

OIEO £425,000

Maple End, Alconbury, Huntingdon

Thomas Morris, Huntingdon

59 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3DN

t: 01480 414555

e: enquiries@​tm-huntingdon.co.uk

w: thomasmorris.co.uk