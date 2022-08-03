Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Extended family home in popular village of Alconbury

Published: 2:29 PM August 3, 2022
This detached, four bedroom house in Alconbury has a partially converted garage - Credit: Thomas Morris

This extended, well presented, detached family home is in the popular village of Alconbury.

The landscaped rear garden - Credit: Thomas Morris

The spacious accommodation comprises hall, refitted utility room, refitted kitchen/diner, living room, refitted WC, landing, four bedrooms and a refitted bathroom.

The spacious sitting room has a bay window to the front and a door to the rear garden - Credit: Thomas Morris


Outside the property further benefits from a landscaped rear garden, new driveway and garage.
Huntingdon railway station is less than four miles away, and there are good Ofsted rated schools nearby.

The refitted kitchen/diner has doors to the rear garden - Credit: Thomas Morris


 

Property facts:

OIEO £425,000
Maple End, Alconbury, Huntingdon
Thomas Morris, Huntingdon
59 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3DN
t: 01480 414555
e: enquiries@​tm-huntingdon.co.uk
w: thomasmorris.co.uk

