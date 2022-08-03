Extended family home in popular village of Alconbury
Property Writer
Published: 2:29 PM August 3, 2022
- Credit: Thomas Morris
This extended, well presented, detached family home is in the popular village of Alconbury.
The spacious accommodation comprises hall, refitted utility room, refitted kitchen/diner, living room, refitted WC, landing, four bedrooms and a refitted bathroom.
Outside the property further benefits from a landscaped rear garden, new driveway and garage.
Huntingdon railway station is less than four miles away, and there are good Ofsted rated schools nearby.
Property facts:
OIEO £425,000
Maple End, Alconbury, Huntingdon
Thomas Morris, Huntingdon
59 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3DN
t: 01480 414555
e: enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk
w: thomasmorris.co.uk