Promotion

This delightful town house is just 100m from the river - Credit: L2 Homes Estate Agents

Samuel Jones Crescent, Little Paxton, Cambridgeshire, PE19 6QZ

£410,000

Situated just 100 meters from the river, in the ever-popular village location of Little Paxton, this modern three storey townhouse offers spacious and flexible living, with a generous amount of off-street parking, and a fully-enclosed rear garden.

The kitchen offers vast storage space - Credit: L2 Homes Estate Agents

The open plan kitchen diner has a range of built in and free-standing appliances, and looks out on to the garden, with French doors opening directly onto the patio.

Lounge with views to the front - Credit: L2 Homes Estate Agents

A downstairs cloakroom, access to door to the garage, and a large, deep kitchen storage cupboard complete the ground floor layout, while up on the first floor, the well-proportioned sitting room is flooded with light from the large windows, which offer views over the front of the property.

The rear bedroom on this floor is dual-aspect, with a Juliet balcony that looks out to the garden, and a side bay window. Next door, a smaller bedroom also has garden views. The family bathroom, which has a neutral white three-piece suite, can be accessed both from the landing, and one of the bedrooms.

Double bedroom with en suite - Credit: L2 Homes Estate Agents

Upstairs on the second floor there are two large double bedroom which both have beautifully finished en-suite bathrooms, with stunning feature tiling.

This lovely property offers contemporary living in a generous space – its corner plot giving it a larger footprint than other properties on the terrace. An extension to the front drive has also given the house the advantage of an extra parking space, allowing for two vehicles to park side by side.

L2 Homes Estate Agents, St Neots

T: 01480 582122

E: sales@L2homes.co.uk