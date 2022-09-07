Promotion
Modern living in three-storey town house in Little Paxton
- Credit: L2 Homes Estate Agents
Samuel Jones Crescent, Little Paxton, Cambridgeshire, PE19 6QZ
£410,000
Situated just 100 meters from the river, in the ever-popular village location of Little Paxton, this modern three storey townhouse offers spacious and flexible living, with a generous amount of off-street parking, and a fully-enclosed rear garden.
The open plan kitchen diner has a range of built in and free-standing appliances, and looks out on to the garden, with French doors opening directly onto the patio.
A downstairs cloakroom, access to door to the garage, and a large, deep kitchen storage cupboard complete the ground floor layout, while up on the first floor, the well-proportioned sitting room is flooded with light from the large windows, which offer views over the front of the property.
The rear bedroom on this floor is dual-aspect, with a Juliet balcony that looks out to the garden, and a side bay window. Next door, a smaller bedroom also has garden views. The family bathroom, which has a neutral white three-piece suite, can be accessed both from the landing, and one of the bedrooms.
Upstairs on the second floor there are two large double bedroom which both have beautifully finished en-suite bathrooms, with stunning feature tiling.
Most Read
- 1 Refill shop issues recycling plea over medicine blister packs
- 2 Thrilling match played at Mayor's Charity Football Match
- 3 Village to lose former pub as business is no longer 'viable'
- 4 Father assaulted baby son while mother failed to keep him safe
- 5 Do you agree with council's four-day working week plans?
- 6 See our traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning
- 7 Victim of abuse and rape shares struggle for justice in new podcast
- 8 St Ives Rugby Club's launch weekend proves huge success
- 9 Meet the blind society team who have served Huntingdonshire for 100 years
- 10 Spitfires, Hurricanes and much more at Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show 2022
This lovely property offers contemporary living in a generous space – its corner plot giving it a larger footprint than other properties on the terrace. An extension to the front drive has also given the house the advantage of an extra parking space, allowing for two vehicles to park side by side.
L2 Homes Estate Agents, St Neots
T: 01480 582122
E: sales@L2homes.co.uk