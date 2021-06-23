Home of the Week: Former inn now a family home with equestrian facilities, for sale in Southoe

Published: 12:18 PM June 23, 2021

This property on the outskirts of Southoe includes a five-bedroom family home and stables, paddocks and manege. - Credit: Annafield Estates

This impressive, grade II-listed Georgian five bedroom family home dates back to the 1740s, and was originally known as a coaching inn and public house.



Situated on the outskirts of the beautiful village of Southoe and surrounded by farmland and countryside, it offers equestrian facilities/ land, stables, paddocks and manege.

It is set back on substantial grounds (approximately four acres) and as well as the equestrian facilities within them, there is an orchard.

The property has two reception rooms and five bedrooms. - Credit: Annafield Estates





Over many years the property has been updated into a family home, keeping all the many striking original features, such as open fireplaces, exposed beams and traditional decor. Each room is filled with warmth and character.

The property has two reception rooms, both featuring open fires and a log burning stoves. The fully fitted, bright kitchen/breakfast room, ideal for informal dining, benefits from its own utility room.





The former coaching inn has been updated into a family home, with many original features. - Credit: Annafield Estates



The first floor offers four double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom on the second floor has its own en suite. The property also has a large cellar which is heated and with lights and power.

There is a one bedroom annexe with lounge, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom.





The four acres of grounds include stables and an orchard. - Credit: Annafield Estates



Outside, there is a large yard, courtyard, timber store shed and detached garage. To the side of the property, there is a paved patio area with access to large, enclosed gardens with timber panel fencing and the orchard. A concrete drive leads to the equestrian facilities and land.





The property is surrounded by farmland and countryside, with pretty villages nearby and St Neots a short drive away. - Credit: Annafield Estates





Property facts:

£750,000

Old Bell House, Bell Lane, Southoe PE19 5XY

Annafield Estates, tel 01480 587121, annafieldestates.co.uk