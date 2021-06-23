News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Lifestyle >

Home of the Week: Former inn now a family home with equestrian facilities, for sale in Southoe

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 12:18 PM June 23, 2021   
family home and equestrian facilities

This property on the outskirts of Southoe includes a five-bedroom family home and stables, paddocks and manege. - Credit: Annafield Estates

This impressive, grade II-listed Georgian five bedroom family home dates back to  the 1740s, and was originally known as a coaching inn and public house.


Situated on the outskirts of the beautiful village of Southoe and surrounded by farmland and countryside, it offers equestrian facilities/ land, stables, paddocks and manege.

It is set back on substantial grounds (approximately four acres) and as well as the equestrian facilities within them, there is an orchard.

reception room bedrooms

The property has two reception rooms and five bedrooms. - Credit: Annafield Estates


Over many years the property has been updated into a family home, keeping all the many striking original features, such as open fireplaces, exposed beams and traditional decor. Each room is filled with warmth and character.
The property has two reception rooms, both featuring open fires and a log burning stoves. The fully fitted, bright  kitchen/breakfast room, ideal for informal dining, benefits from its own utility room.


family home original features

The former coaching inn has been updated into a family home, with many original features. - Credit: Annafield Estates


The first floor offers four double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom on the second floor has  its own en suite. The property also has a large cellar which is heated and with lights and power.
There is a one bedroom annexe with  lounge, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom.


stables orchard

The four acres of grounds include stables and an orchard. - Credit: Annafield Estates


Outside, there is a large yard, courtyard, timber store shed and detached garage. To the side of the property, there is a paved patio area with access to large, enclosed gardens with timber panel fencing and the orchard. A concrete drive leads to the equestrian facilities and land.


farmland countryside St Neots

The property is surrounded by farmland and countryside, with pretty villages nearby and St Neots a short drive away. - Credit: Annafield Estates


Property facts:

£750,000
Old Bell House, Bell Lane, Southoe PE19 5XY
Annafield Estates, tel 01480 587121, annafieldestates.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sam Harber was jailed for two years and eight months

Man jailed for sexual relationship with schoolgirl

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Police appeal for witnesses after Bluntisham fatal.

Man dies following collision near Bluntisham

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Matt Hancock visited Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Matt Hancock at Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
TB patients in beds on the balconies at Papworth in 1932

Check out some of Huntingdonshire's fascinating history

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus