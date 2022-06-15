Extended and improved house in Alconbury with secluded garden

This detached house is in a beautiful setting, backing onto open farmland in scenic Fenland country - Credit: Exquisite Home

Standing on a small development built in 1999 and backing on to open farmland, is this detached double fronted house which has been extended several times and improved by the current owners.

It has off-street parking, a secluded garden with outdoor eating area and a remarkably versatile, light-filled interior, beautifully decorated and laid out.

The vendor says: “The wooden floored dining room painted in attractive tones of turquoise and cream is full of happy memories of family Christmases and parties.”

The property is in the beautiful, wide expanses of the rich Fenland country in Cambridgeshire, home to a scattering of pretty villages, historic towns and some truly eye-catching scenery.

The bustling village of Alconbury, just off the A1 and only five miles northwest of Huntingdon, is well-served with amenities in spite of its relatively small size.

It has a pub, a doctor’s surgery, hairdressers, village shop (including a pharmacy and Post Office), a primary school, a sports and social club and many annual events, including a summer fete, village show and harvest supper. Every two years, the village runs Open Gardens, a scarecrow Festival and a Christmas tree festival.

Cambridge itself, in the south, is a mecca for tourists with its remarkable mix of ancient buildings, thriving city centre and world-class science parks.

Ely, with its cathedral, “the Ship of the Fens” dominating the surrounding countryside draws thousands of visitors every year and the area is extremely well connected, with the A14 and A1 bisecting it.

Property facts:

The Paddock, Alconbury, Huntingdon

OIEO £550,000

