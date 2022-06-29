Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Family home with gardens in idyllic village of Molesworth

Published: 2:16 PM June 29, 2022
village setting

This four bedroom house is in a quiet setting in the village of Molesworth, 10 miles north west of Huntingdon - Credit: Thomas Morris

In the idyllic, popular village of Molesworth, this spacious, detached family home is offered for sale with no forward chain.

views rear garden

There are lovely views from the rear garden - Credit: Thomas Morris


Externally, the property benefits from off-road parking and mature gardens with undisturbed field views to the rear.

living room

There are four reception rooms, living room (pictured) snug, sun room and office/play room - Credit: Thomas Morris


Inside, there are three reception rooms, sun room, kitchen/diner, downstairs cloakroom, four double bedrooms, en-suite to the main bedroom, and bathroom.

kitchen

The kitchen has garden views, and adjoins the dining area - Credit: Thomas Morris


This freehold property is in a quiet village location and benefits from more than 1,700sq ft of well presented, versatile accommodation. 
Molesworth village is near Brington primary school within the neighbouring village of Brington.

bedroom balcony en-sute

This double bedroom has a balcony and en-suite shower room - Credit: Thomas Morris

Property facts:

High Street, Molesworth
£600,000
Thomas Morris, Huntingdon
t: 01480 414555  
e: Francesca.Hogben@Thomasmorris.co.uk
w: thomasmorris.co.uk


Cambridgeshire

