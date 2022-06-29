Family home with gardens in idyllic village of Molesworth

This four bedroom house is in a quiet setting in the village of Molesworth, 10 miles north west of Huntingdon - Credit: Thomas Morris

In the idyllic, popular village of Molesworth, this spacious, detached family home is offered for sale with no forward chain.

There are lovely views from the rear garden - Credit: Thomas Morris



Externally, the property benefits from off-road parking and mature gardens with undisturbed field views to the rear.

There are four reception rooms, living room (pictured) snug, sun room and office/play room - Credit: Thomas Morris



Inside, there are three reception rooms, sun room, kitchen/diner, downstairs cloakroom, four double bedrooms, en-suite to the main bedroom, and bathroom.

The kitchen has garden views, and adjoins the dining area - Credit: Thomas Morris



This freehold property is in a quiet village location and benefits from more than 1,700sq ft of well presented, versatile accommodation.

Molesworth village is near Brington primary school within the neighbouring village of Brington.

This double bedroom has a balcony and en-suite shower room - Credit: Thomas Morris

Property facts:

High Street, Molesworth

£600,000

Thomas Morris, Huntingdon

t: 01480 414555

e: Francesca.Hogben@Thomasmorris.co.uk

w: thomasmorris.co.uk



