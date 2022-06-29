Family home with gardens in idyllic village of Molesworth
Property Writer
- Credit: Thomas Morris
In the idyllic, popular village of Molesworth, this spacious, detached family home is offered for sale with no forward chain.
Externally, the property benefits from off-road parking and mature gardens with undisturbed field views to the rear.
Inside, there are three reception rooms, sun room, kitchen/diner, downstairs cloakroom, four double bedrooms, en-suite to the main bedroom, and bathroom.
This freehold property is in a quiet village location and benefits from more than 1,700sq ft of well presented, versatile accommodation.
Molesworth village is near Brington primary school within the neighbouring village of Brington.
Property facts:
High Street, Molesworth
£600,000
Thomas Morris, Huntingdon
t: 01480 414555
e: Francesca.Hogben@Thomasmorris.co.uk
w: thomasmorris.co.uk