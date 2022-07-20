Versatile family home in village of Hengrave is bright and spacious

This detached bungalow has been remodelled and is ideal for a family - Credit: Peter Lane & Partners

This attractive, bespoke family home has a spacious and light interior which takes full advantage of the delightful semi-rural location and uninterrupted countryside views.

The property, which has been remodelled and refreshed by its present owners, provides quality, versatile accommodation with wonderful entertaining space and ample provision for homeworking.

The sitting room is bright and spacious - Credit: Peter Lane & Partners

The well-planned layout measures more than 2,300sq ft, and is arranged around a large, central dining hall. The sitting room has garden views and double doors to the conservatory.

The kitchen is fitted with quality natural wood cabinets, and has a breakfast bar and central island - Credit: Peter Lane & Partners

The well-crafted kitchen/breakfast/dining room has granite counters, quality cabinets, hardwood central island and adjacent utility/preparation area.

The main and guest bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms and, along with bedroom three, built-in wardrobes. The fourth bedroom is currently a study/home office, next to the family bathroom, which has both bath and separate shower.

The sitting room has garden views and double doors to the conservatory



Occupying a mature plot of around 0.4 of an acre and approached via a block-paved drive, the property is set back from the road with ample off-road parking and a double garage.

The landscaped gardens feature lawns, trees, shrubs, beds and borders, flagstone pathway, seating areas, secluded terrace and vegetable area. - Credit: Peter Lane & Partners

Property facts:

Guide price: £875,000

Church Road, Hargrave

Peter Lane and Partners, 24 High Street, Kimbolton, PE28 0HA

t: 01480 860400

e: kimbolton@peterlane.co.uk

w: peterlane.co.uk