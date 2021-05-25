Home of the week: Detached family house with garden and parking for sale in Godmanchester
Property Writer
- Credit: Harvey Robinson
This four bedroom, detached family home is on a sought after development in ever popular Godmanchester.
Well presented throughout, it offers good sized accommodation.
This comprises a refitted kitchen and bathroom, entrance hall, cloakroom, lounge, dining room, utility room and four bedrooms.
Outside, there is a private, enclosed rear garden, single garage and off road parking.
Godmanchester is situated on the River Ouse and offers a good range of amenities, including schools, shops, leisure facilities, restaurants and pubs.
It provides great transport links, being just a few minutes’ drive away from the A14, and three miles from Huntingdon mainline railway station.
Property facts:
£377,500
Ferndown Drive, Godmanchester
Harvey Robinson Huntingdon, 01480 454040,
harveyrobinson.co.uk