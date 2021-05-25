News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Home of the week: Detached family house with garden and parking for sale in Godmanchester

Published: 6:00 PM May 25, 2021   
front view with garden, garage and driveway

This four bedroom detached house is just three miles from Huntingdon mainline railway station - Credit: Harvey Robinson

This four bedroom, detached family home is on a sought after development in ever popular Godmanchester.

rear garden

The rear garden is private and enclosed - Credit: Harvey Robinson


Well presented throughout, it offers good sized accommodation.

spacious lounge

The lounge is spacious,light and has a fireplace - Credit: Harvey Robinson


This comprises a refitted kitchen and bathroom, entrance hall, cloakroom, lounge, dining room, utility room and four bedrooms.

four bedrooms

The four bedrooms are all upstairs, along with the bathroom - Credit: Harvey Robinson


Outside, there is a private, enclosed rear garden, single garage and off road parking.

refitted bathroom

The bathroom has been recently refitted - Credit: Harvey Robinson


Godmanchester is situated on the River Ouse and offers a good range of amenities, including schools, shops, leisure facilities, restaurants and pubs.


It provides great transport links, being just a few minutes’ drive away from the A14, and three miles from Huntingdon mainline railway station.


Property facts:

£377,500
Ferndown Drive, Godmanchester
Harvey Robinson Huntingdon, 01480 454040, 
harveyrobinson.co.uk

Godmanchester News
Huntingdon News

