Home of the week: Detached family house with garden and parking for sale in Godmanchester

Published: 6:00 PM May 25, 2021

This four bedroom detached house is just three miles from Huntingdon mainline railway station - Credit: Harvey Robinson

This four bedroom, detached family home is on a sought after development in ever popular Godmanchester.

The rear garden is private and enclosed - Credit: Harvey Robinson



Well presented throughout, it offers good sized accommodation.

The lounge is spacious,light and has a fireplace - Credit: Harvey Robinson





This comprises a refitted kitchen and bathroom, entrance hall, cloakroom, lounge, dining room, utility room and four bedrooms.

The four bedrooms are all upstairs, along with the bathroom - Credit: Harvey Robinson



Outside, there is a private, enclosed rear garden, single garage and off road parking.

The bathroom has been recently refitted - Credit: Harvey Robinson



Godmanchester is situated on the River Ouse and offers a good range of amenities, including schools, shops, leisure facilities, restaurants and pubs.



It provides great transport links, being just a few minutes’ drive away from the A14, and three miles from Huntingdon mainline railway station.





Property facts:

£377,500

Ferndown Drive, Godmanchester

Harvey Robinson Huntingdon, 01480 454040,

harveyrobinson.co.uk