Four bedroom home on a corner plot for sale in Spaldwick

Published: 3:59 PM February 2, 2022
garden

This detached home in Spaldwick has four double bedrooms and a private rear garden - Credit: Thomas Morris

Offered for sale in the popular village of Spaldwick, this detached family home is well presented and benefits from being on a corner plot.

kitchen

The kitchen has been refitted - Credit: Thomas Morris


The spacious accommodation comprises entrance hall, WC, living room, dining room, study, conservatory, kitchen/breakfast room, landing, four generous sized bedrooms, bathroom and en-suite to the principal bedroom.

dining room

The dining room - Credit: Thomas Morris


Outside, the property further benefits from a private wrap-around garden, double garage with power and lighting, and a driveway for two vehicles.

reception rooms

There are three reception rooms - Credit: Thomas Morris


The property backs on to open fields with superb views, and the rear garden is south facing. There is also a bridlepath nearby, leading to open countryside.

double garage

The well presented house is on a corner plot and has a double garage - Credit: Thomas Morris

Property facts:

Ferriman Road, Spaldwick, Cambridgeshire
OIEO £450,000
Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings Huntingdon
t: 01480 414555  
e:  enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk
w: thomasmorris.co.uk


Cambridgeshire

