Four bedroom home on a corner plot for sale in Spaldwick

This detached home in Spaldwick has four double bedrooms and a private rear garden - Credit: Thomas Morris

Offered for sale in the popular village of Spaldwick, this detached family home is well presented and benefits from being on a corner plot.

The kitchen has been refitted - Credit: Thomas Morris



The spacious accommodation comprises entrance hall, WC, living room, dining room, study, conservatory, kitchen/breakfast room, landing, four generous sized bedrooms, bathroom and en-suite to the principal bedroom.

The dining room - Credit: Thomas Morris



Outside, the property further benefits from a private wrap-around garden, double garage with power and lighting, and a driveway for two vehicles.

There are three reception rooms - Credit: Thomas Morris



The property backs on to open fields with superb views, and the rear garden is south facing. There is also a bridlepath nearby, leading to open countryside.

The well presented house is on a corner plot and has a double garage - Credit: Thomas Morris

Property facts:

Ferriman Road, Spaldwick, Cambridgeshire

OIEO £450,000

Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings Huntingdon

t: 01480 414555

e: enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk

w: thomasmorris.co.uk



