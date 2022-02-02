Four bedroom home on a corner plot for sale in Spaldwick
Property Writer
- Credit: Thomas Morris
Offered for sale in the popular village of Spaldwick, this detached family home is well presented and benefits from being on a corner plot.
The spacious accommodation comprises entrance hall, WC, living room, dining room, study, conservatory, kitchen/breakfast room, landing, four generous sized bedrooms, bathroom and en-suite to the principal bedroom.
Outside, the property further benefits from a private wrap-around garden, double garage with power and lighting, and a driveway for two vehicles.
The property backs on to open fields with superb views, and the rear garden is south facing. There is also a bridlepath nearby, leading to open countryside.
Property facts:
Ferriman Road, Spaldwick, Cambridgeshire
OIEO £450,000
Thomas Morris Sales & Lettings Huntingdon
t: 01480 414555
e: enquiries@tm-huntingdon.co.uk
w: thomasmorris.co.uk