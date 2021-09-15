Home of the week: Characterful family property for sale in Alconbury Weston has lovely gardens
The Limes is a charming period property which has been lovingly maintained, extended and improved by the current owners over the past five decades.
It is located in a prominent position within the village of Alconbury Weston, on a generous plot of approximately a third of an acre, with beautifully presented gardens and a large private drive.
The accommodation comprises four reception rooms including a large living room with wood burning stove, breakfast room with views over the large garden, dining room, study and conservatory.
The recently refitted kitchen benefits from quartz work surfaces and a separate utility room with access to the rear gardens.
The five bedrooms are well served by a family bathroom. The principal bedroom also has an en-suite and walk-in wardrobe.
Outside, the large gravel driveway with central lawn offers ample parking and access to the double garage with workshop.
The rear garden comprises mature borders, shrubs, large lawn and large vegetable garden. An abundance of mature trees and hedges provides an excellent level of privacy.
Property facts:
The Limes, Hamerton Road, Alconbury Weston
£750,000
Fine & Country, 4 - 6 Market Square, St Neots,
Cambridgeshire PE19 2AW
0330 333 1060 | inresidence@fineandcountry.com