Home of the week: Characterful family property for sale in Alconbury Weston has lovely gardens

Published: 1:45 PM September 15, 2021

This five bedroom, detached house is a former pub, The Carpenter's Arms, and has lovely gardens and a long drive - Credit: Fine and Country

The Limes is a charming period property which has been lovingly maintained, extended and improved by the current owners over the past five decades.

Looking back at the house from the garden - Credit: Fine and Country





The rear garden has a large lawn, vegetable garden and patio seating area - Credit: Fine and Country



It is located in a prominent position within the village of Alconbury Weston, on a generous plot of approximately a third of an acre, with beautifully presented gardens and a large private drive.

The four reception rooms include a large living room, breakfast room with views over the large garden, dining room, study and conservatory - Credit: Fine & Country

The living room has a wood burning stove - Credit: Fine and Country

The dining room - Credit: Fine and Country

Recent alterations include the addition of a light-filled sunroom and modernising the kitchen and the master en-suite - Credit: Fine and Country

The accommodation comprises four reception rooms including a large living room with wood burning stove, breakfast room with views over the large garden, dining room, study and conservatory.

The recently refitted kitchen benefits from quartz work surfaces and a separate utility room with access to the rear gardens.

The principal bedroom has an en-suite and walk-in wardrobe - Credit: Fine and Country

One of the light and airy bedrooms - Credit: Fine and Country



The five bedrooms are well served by a family bathroom. The principal bedroom also has an en-suite and walk-in wardrobe.

Outside, the large gravel driveway with central lawn offers ample parking and access to the double garage with workshop.

The rear garden comprises mature borders, shrubs, large lawn and large vegetable garden. An abundance of mature trees and hedges provides an excellent level of privacy.

Property facts:

The Limes, Hamerton Road, Alconbury Weston

£750,000

Fine & Country, 4 - 6 Market Square, St Neots,

Cambridgeshire PE19 2AW

0330 333 1060 | inresidence@fineandcountry.com

fineandcountry.com